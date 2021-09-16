Yes, Functional Dentists Exist—How To Know If They’re The Right Provider For You

There are a lot of terms and descriptions about dentists out there that can get confusing and often overused: holistic, biological, natural, and integrative. But, all of these terms can be packed neatly underneath one umbrella: functional dentistry. By now, you may be familiar with functional medicine and functional nutrition, and perhaps you've even worked with a practitioner, or chosen to follow a few on social media.

Still, what exactly is functional dentistry? And how does it differ from a more traditional practice? As a functional dentist myself, let me give you the rundown.