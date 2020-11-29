7 Ways To Spark Synergy During Tonight's Gemini Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Kindred spirits unite! The 2020 Gemini full moon—also a potent lunar eclipse—casts a spell on Monday, November 30 (at 4:29 AM EST), revealing unexpected connections.
Gemini is the sign of the charismatic Twins and during the next two weeks, the missing piece of your partnership puzzle could manifest, thanks to the full moon in this sign. Since it also happens to be a lunar eclipse, get ready for a surprising plot twist. Eclipses reveal possibilities that were hidden in the shadows. Who knew that person shared so many common interests with you?
As the zodiac’s curious communicator, seasonal socializing heats up under the 2020 Gemini full moon—and conversations will be lively and stimulating. Traditional mingling may be limited this year, but in mobile-friendly Gemini, we’ll find creative ways to connect from remote locations. Hometown happenings are Gemini’s domain. Support area businesses as much as possible, shopping locally for gifts (hello, curbside pickup), or donating to a neighborhood charity.
Native Americans called the November full moon the Full Beaver Moon because this is the time these industrious creatures build their winter dams each year in preparation of the icy chill. As we hunker down for the cold months, this full moon reminds us of the importance of being prepared.
Here are seven ways to spark synergy at the November 2020 Gemini full moon.
1. Practice active listening.
Clever Gemini is the wordsmith of the zodiac, and there won’t be a shortage of witty banter being exchanged under these moonbeams.
Reminder! Pay attention to the other half of the communication equation: listening. When you actively take in what another person is articulating, you create a space for sharing. HOW you listen matters too. You can be a clear channel or one that’s cluttered with judgment. (May we suggest the former?) For example: “I already know what they’re gonna say, so why don’t I finish their sentence?” is NOT a practice of active listening. Challenge yourself to pause for a (slightly uncomfortable) amount of time before responding. For all you know, the best line may still be coming.
Since Gemini rules the hands, don’t be shy about gesticulating, either. Be direct about clearing up any misunderstandings. Sit people down and ask thoughtful questions to draw them out. Instead of mentally crafting a response while people talk, give them the opportunity to be seen and heard. We’re all familiar with post-conversation exhaustion—what happens when someone has monopolized the entire dialogue. Give what you want to receive: the attentive, thoughtful, engaged and sincere listening that you desire.
2. Be a mirror for the other person.
Gemini’s twinning powers encourage us to mirror back what someone is trying to articulate. After you’ve listened actively, take it one step further. Repeat their words back to them to confirm that you’re on the same page. Not in an awkward parroting way, but in the “What I think I hear you saying is [insert the summary of their communication here]. Is that right?” Maybe they’ll correct you a little, or maybe they’ll just thank you. But it’s incredibly validating to feel like someone really “gets” it.
The talkative Twins encourage us all to speak up at the 2020 Gemini full moon—voicing what’s on our mind and in our hearts. Geminis were born in conversation with another, which is why they’re so sensitive to verbal nuances.
Between two people, there could be some interesting declarations and confessions—and yes, a few misunderstandings, alas. Because Gemini is ruled by Mercury the messenger planet, you could also receive intriguing news by email, phone or text. Got a question or query? Carpe DM and send that note!
3. Partner up and prosper during the 2020 Gemini full moon.
Two is everyone’s magic number at this synergistic full moon! Collaborate with someone whose skills complement your own. Since Gemini knows how to pass the baton, follow this choreography: Step up. Step back. Repeat. This dynamic duo energy is especially helpful if you’ve been struggling to get a project off the ground.
Perhaps the missing link in the chain is someone you’ve known for a while. Full moons are the manifesting moment for new moons, which always occur half a year earlier. Where are those helpful, in-the-know people who’ve been buzzing around for the past six months? Find them and talk about making your informal connection an official tag team.
Head’s up: This flirty full moon can be titillating, but Gemini’s energy is generally more platonic than romantic. That’s not to say that love can’t spring forth from the friend zone…hey, you never know! A kismet connection could spark with someone you’ve interacted with daily but never thought about that way before.
That might even be a coworker, bandmate or even a partner on an important project. Just avoid the “act first, ask questions later” impulsivity that are classic Gemini AND full moon behavior—especially if blurring lines could bring future drama. Single? Revamp your dating app profiles to reveal as much about your extracurricular interests as your long-term life plans.
4. Channel someone else’s “higher self.”
Have you ever waited for someone to properly say “I’m sorry”…only to find yourself holding out forever? And if you did get some kind of half-baked apology, the experience felt hollow. Well, here’s a technique we’ve tried before, which can help you gain some resolution. Put pen to paper. Relax. Imagine yourself as the person who hurt/betrayed/upset you—and write yourself a letter, as though it’s from the offending party.
This person may never extend a proper olive branch, but you’ll find as you channel their higher self (trust us, it will happen as the words flow), you resolve some of the energetic conflict. It doesn’t mean you have to bring this person back into your life, like, ever. You’ll just have the satisfaction of experiencing “them” say things like, “I’m sorry I stopped calling. I was insecure and afraid you’d reject me first.” You might even find that it doesn’t matter who actually wrote that words—but just that they got expressed.
5. Embrace your alter ego.
Quirky Gemini is the sign of the alter ego. As it turns out, twinning doesn’t necessarily require another person. We are layered, multidimensional beings unto ourselves. When you look within, there’s always more “self” to discover. This full moon can give you the courage to reveal a hidden aspect of your identity—or maybe just start embracing it within yourself.
For the bolder among us, this lunation can feel like a cosmic coming out party. Feel free to step out as a totally different version of yourself, which could mean anything from a binary-busting gender reveal to a sophisticated makeunder that you reveal during a livestream.
6. Use a strong filter.
This live-out-loud lunation comes with a code orange blurt alert. Information has a way of flying out of your mouth at the 2020 Gemini full moon—and gossip can spread like wildfire. Pay attention or you might mindlessly reveal something private in a text, email or post that probably had no business being there. Worse, it might be someone else’s personal data that you’re spilling like hot tea! You didn’t mean to give away secrets, but oops, you just did.
Apply stronger filters to your shares during this full moon—and with conscious effort. Anything you let slip can and probably will circle back to you!
7. Redefine your message.
Master-marketer Gemini is a whiz with words and knows how to package profundity into clever, catchy copy. The 2020 Gemini full moon is an excellent day to do a little “brand review,” making sure your visuals, colors, text and materials express a cohesive message—and one that reflects the spirit of whatever it is you do.
Even if you don’t own a company, you can still clarify your mission and message at this full moon. Examine the statement you make in the world through every visual presentation of yourself (website, social media, speaking style, etc.). Packaging yourself powerfully is vital to professional success in the digital age.
Ask a member of your inner circle to help you understand what energy you project into the world. Ask them what gifts and virtues they see as your strengths…and where you might require a little more polish. You’ll better understand how to cultivate your unique “brand identity.” Know thyself…and then promote thyself!