Stop Setting New Year's Resolutions & Do This Instead, From A Therapist

Think of it like this: You’re not going to see a huge change in the look of your bicep after weightlifting for just two weeks, so the true reward is how you feel and the habit you’re building. If you work out this muscle too much too quickly for those 14 days, you’ll risk injury, which would put you right back where you started. On the flip side, you can begin to focus on your bicep growth by going to the gym twice a week and go up from there. Your muscles will have time to recover, your schedule will be more flexible, and at the two-week mark, you’ll feel more inspired to keep going, given you haven’t wrung yourself dry.