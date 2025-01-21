Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Mental Health

Why Introverts Maintain Deeper Friendships, From A Social Scientist

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
January 21, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
Hannah Frye is the Beauty & Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including beauty, women’s health, mental health, sustainability, social media trends, and more. She previously worked for Almost 30, a top-rated health and wellness podcast. In her current role, Hannah reports on the latest beauty trends and innovations, women’s health research, brain health news, and plenty more.
Should Friends Ask Before Unloading Their Problems on Each Other
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
January 21, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

I don’t know about you, but I feel like introverts are often given a bad social rap. The general attitude is that extroverts are just better at relationships and community, whereas introverts struggle. For the record, that assumption could not be more false.

Social scientist, author, and professor Arthur Brooks, Ph.D. agrees: As he shares on a previous episode of the mindbodygreen podcast, oftentimes introverts actually have the leg up when it comes to deep connections. Allow him to explain.

Do introverts make deeper friendships?

Introverts have a special talent, says Brooks: creating deep, lasting connections beyond family and romance. 

Introverts tend to do better [at] maintaining real friendships as life gets complicated," he notes. See, rather than embracing everyone around them, "introverts are really good at deep loving friendships with two or three people,” he adds.

Extroverts, on the other hand, make friendships with ease, given their more outgoing nature. But as Brooks notes, they may be "always looking for fresh meat," meaning they may have less time and energy to invest in their deeper relationships.

Now, this doesn’t mean that extroverts are flakey or bad friends; it just means they may have an easier time making new connections and find it more challenging tending to the friendships they have over time. It's just a natural part of the personality type Brooks has noticed over the years, and it's not a bad thing!

But given the emerging research on close friendships and happiness, longevity, and physical health1, it might be worth taking a page out of the introverts' playbook here. Brooks (an extrovert himself) shares he likes to take inspiration from the introverts in his life when it comes to deepening relationships; we can all learn from each other.

How to maintain & deepen your friendships

The assignment: Water your "friendship plants." This directive looks different for each person and each friendship, but here are some basic tips to help brainstorm your next move, especially if you’re an extrovert who struggles in this area:

  • Call your friends: Don’t have time to hang out this week? A quick 10-minute phone call or weekly catch-up can help you stay connected, even when your schedule is packed.
  • Make easy plans: Whether it’s coffee, drinks, dinner, or just a walk in the park, make simple plans with your friends that foster opportunities for deep conversations. These events are often easier to stick to than extravagant itineraries. 
  • Go to social events together: As an extrovert, you probably have some kind of large gathering on the calendar, so why not bring a close friend? You can grab dinner or travel together beforehand for some one-on-one time before or after the event.

This is just the tip of the iceberg in terms of ways to deepen a friendship. To be fair, making friendships isn’t easy for many people, both introverted and extroverted alike, so give yourself grace in the process if you’re met with some hurdles.

The takeaway 

According to Brooks, introverts tend to have an easier time maintaining deep relationships, compared to extroverts who often find it easier to make new friends. For both parties, putting time and effort into existing connections is certainly energy well spent. For more on the "macronutrients" of happiness (connection included) tune into the full episode below!

More On This Topic

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick
Integrative Health

After I Spent $20,000 On Testing, I Realized Trauma Was Making Me Sick

Jennifer Mann

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina
Women's Health

5 Things An OB/GYN Wants You To Do Daily For A Way Healthier Vagina

Hannah Frye

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women
Women's Health

This MD Is Redefining Strength, Protein, & Creatine For Women

Jason Wachob

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral
Integrative Health

Always Feel Fatigued? You Might Be Lacking In This Critical Mineral

Sarah Regan

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By
Integrative Health

I'm A Functional RD—These Are The Top 5 Healing Foods I Swear By

Hannah Frye

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit
Integrative Health

Constipated? Increase Poops & Reduce GI Discomfort With This Underrated Fruit

Sarah Fielding

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked
Integrative Health

This Is Helped My Skin Feel Radiant & Plump When Nothing Else Worked

Ravleen Singh

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD
Mental Health

6 Things A Naturopath Recommends To All Of Her Patients With ADHD

Katherine Maslen, N.D.

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)
Mental Health

Is It Seasonal Depression Or The Winter Blues? (Yes, There's A Difference)

Morgan Chamberlain

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It
Integrative Health

My Journey To A Long COVID Diagnosis & Why More People Need To Talk About It

Chimére L. Sweeney

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The Kitchen18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.