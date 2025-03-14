Advertisement
From Lunchrooms to Labels: Texas’ Food Bill Sparks Change
Texas is making waves in public health with a groundbreaking new bill designed to reshape the food system for the better. Senate Bill 25 (SB 25) isn’t just about labeling ingredients—it’s about prioritizing real nutrition, movement, and long-term health for all Texans.
With a unanimous vote in the Senate, this legislation marks a major win in the fight against ultra-processed foods and the chronic diseases they contribute to.
What SB 25 means for Texans
SB 25 introduces key measures to promote nutrition and overall health, including:
- Food labeling transparency: Starting in 2027, food sold in Texas will require labels indicating whether ingredients banned in other countries are present.
- Daily physical education for students K-8: Ensuring movement remains a fundamental part of childhood development.
- Protection of recess, PE, and sports: Schools will no longer be allowed to take these away as forms of punishment.
- Nutrition education in high schools: Teaching students about metabolic health and the impact of food choices.
- Updated nutrition training for medical professionals: Physicians, nurses, and medical students will receive enhanced education on how diet contributes to chronic disease.
- Creation of the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee: A new council focused on chronic disease prevention, metabolic health, and functional medicine.
Movement is medicine
In addition to food reform, SB 25 addresses another crucial aspect of well-being—movement. Physical activity is essential for children's growth and development, yet many schools have deprioritized it over the years. Here is why this is so important:
- Building strong bones: Weight-bearing activities like running and jumping stimulate bone growth, increasing density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis later in life.
- Strengthening muscles & joints: Exercise promotes muscle development, supports joint flexibility, and prevents injuries, setting the foundation for lifelong mobility.
- Improving heart health: Cardiovascular activities help regulate blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease and obesity.
- Boosting brain function & academic performance: Physical activity enhances blood flow to the brain, improving focus, memory, and problem-solving skills—critical for learning and academic success.
- Supporting mental & emotional well-being: Exercise releases endorphins that combat stress and anxiety, while also fostering social skills, teamwork, and confidence through group activities and sports.
By prioritizing movement, Texas is tackling the root causes of childhood obesity and setting kids up for healthier futures.
The impact of food additives
One of the bill’s significant provisions is its effort to raise awareness about harmful food additives, many of which have been banned in other countries but remain prevalent in American products. Some of the most concerning include:
- Red Dye 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6: Artificial food dyes linked to hyperactivity in children, increased risk of allergies, and potential carcinogenic effects.
- Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO): A chemical used to stabilize citrus-flavored drinks, which has been associated with neurological issues and thyroid dysfunction.
- Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) & Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT): Preservatives found in cereals and snacks that have been classified as possible human carcinogens.1
- Sodium Benzoate: A common preservative that, when combined with certain acids, can form benzene, a known carcinogen.
- Titanium Dioxide: Found in candies and processed foods, this additive has raised concerns over potential DNA damage and immune system disruption.
By requiring clearer labeling, SB 25 empowers consumers to make informed choices and could lead to a broader push for removing these substances from the food supply altogether.
A positive step for the nation
This bill isn’t just about Texas—it’s about setting a new precedent for the entire country. With 60% of Americans suffering from chronic diseases, and healthcare costs skyrocketing, food and lifestyle interventions are more important than ever. Texas has taken a proactive approach, demonstrating that nutrition and movement should be a priority, especially when it comes to how we teach our kids.
The passage of SB 25 is a significant victory, but the work isn’t over. More states need to follow suit, and stronger policies must be enacted to fully eliminate toxic additives from our food. This is just the beginning of a much-needed shift toward a healthier, more transparent food system.