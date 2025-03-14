Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Social Good

From Lunchrooms to Labels: Texas’ Food Bill Sparks Change

Ava Durgin
Author:
Ava Durgin
March 14, 2025
Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
By Ava Durgin
Assistant Health Editor
Ava Durgin is the Assistant Health Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a recent graduate from Duke University where she received a B.A. in Global Health and Psychology. In her previous work, Ava served as the Patient Education Lead for Duke Hospital affiliated programs, focusing on combating food insecurity and childhood obesity.
Image by Pansfun Images / Stocksy
March 14, 2025

Texas is making waves in public health with a groundbreaking new bill designed to reshape the food system for the better. Senate Bill 25 (SB 25) isn’t just about labeling ingredients—it’s about prioritizing real nutrition, movement, and long-term health for all Texans. 

With a unanimous vote in the Senate, this legislation marks a major win in the fight against ultra-processed foods and the chronic diseases they contribute to.

What SB 25 means for Texans

SB 25 introduces key measures to promote nutrition and overall health, including:

  • Food labeling transparency: Starting in 2027, food sold in Texas will require labels indicating whether ingredients banned in other countries are present.
  • Daily physical education for students K-8: Ensuring movement remains a fundamental part of childhood development.
  • Protection of recess, PE, and sports: Schools will no longer be allowed to take these away as forms of punishment.
  • Nutrition education in high schools: Teaching students about metabolic health and the impact of food choices.
  • Updated nutrition training for medical professionals: Physicians, nurses, and medical students will receive enhanced education on how diet contributes to chronic disease.
  • Creation of the Texas Nutrition Advisory Committee: A new council focused on chronic disease prevention, metabolic health, and functional medicine.

Movement is medicine

In addition to food reform, SB 25 addresses another crucial aspect of well-being—movement. Physical activity is essential for children's growth and development, yet many schools have deprioritized it over the years. Here is why this is so important:

  • Building strong bones: Weight-bearing activities like running and jumping stimulate bone growth, increasing density and reducing the risk of osteoporosis later in life.
  • Strengthening muscles & joints: Exercise promotes muscle development, supports joint flexibility, and prevents injuries, setting the foundation for lifelong mobility.
  • Improving heart health: Cardiovascular activities help regulate blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and overall circulation, reducing the risk of heart disease and obesity.
  • Boosting brain function & academic performance: Physical activity enhances blood flow to the brain, improving focus, memory, and problem-solving skills—critical for learning and academic success.
  • Supporting mental & emotional well-being: Exercise releases endorphins that combat stress and anxiety, while also fostering social skills, teamwork, and confidence through group activities and sports.

By prioritizing movement, Texas is tackling the root causes of childhood obesity and setting kids up for healthier futures.

The impact of food additives

One of the bill’s significant provisions is its effort to raise awareness about harmful food additives, many of which have been banned in other countries but remain prevalent in American products. Some of the most concerning include:

  • Red Dye 40, Yellow 5, and Yellow 6:﻿ Artificial food dyes linked to hyperactivity in children, increased risk of allergies, and potential carcinogenic effects.
  • Brominated Vegetable Oil (BVO): A chemical used to stabilize citrus-flavored drinks, which has been associated with neurological issues and thyroid dysfunction.
  • Butylated Hydroxyanisole (BHA) & Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT): Preservatives found in cereals and snacks that have been classified as possible human carcinogens.1
  • Sodium Benzoate: A common preservative that, when combined with certain acids, can form benzene, a known carcinogen.
  • Titanium Dioxide: Found in candies and processed foods, this additive has raised concerns over potential DNA damage and immune system disruption.

By requiring clearer labeling, SB 25 empowers consumers to make informed choices and could lead to a broader push for removing these substances from the food supply altogether.

A positive step for the nation

This bill isn’t just about Texas—it’s about setting a new precedent for the entire country. With 60% of Americans suffering from chronic diseases, and healthcare costs skyrocketing, food and lifestyle interventions are more important than ever. Texas has taken a proactive approach, demonstrating that nutrition and movement should be a priority, especially when it comes to how we teach our kids. 

The passage of SB 25 is a significant victory, but the work isn’t over. More states need to follow suit, and stronger policies must be enacted to fully eliminate toxic additives from our food. This is just the beginning of a much-needed shift toward a healthier, more transparent food system.

More On This Topic

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros
Wellness Trends

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros

Alexandra Engler

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style
Beauty

This Is The Quickest Way To Ease A Dry Scalp, DIY-Style

Hannah Frye

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin
Beauty

Why Ditching Your Towel Could Be The Key To Glowing Skin

Hannah Frye

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)
Beauty

You're Not Using A Nail Concealer? Here's Why You Should (& The Best Options)

Jamie Schneider

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes
Beauty

This Natural Treatment Is A Hero For Crepey Skin & Fine Lines Around The Eyes

Carleigh Ferrante

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)
Beauty

Stop Overlooking This Beauty Supplement For Dewy Skin (Nope, Not Collagen)

Hannah Frye

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know
Beauty

3 Myths About Wrinkle Treatment You Should Know

Hannah Frye

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)
Beauty

3 Common Myths About Skin Supplements (& The Facts You Should Really Know)

Hannah Frye

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do
Beauty

Do You Have A Damaged Skin Barrier? This Is What Derms Say To Do

Hannah Frye

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)
Beauty

Here's Exactly Why Your Collagen Supplement Isn't Working (& What To Look For Instead)

Hannah Frye

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros
Wellness Trends

The All-Time Best Healthy Travel Tips We've Ever Heard From Wellness Pros

Alexandra Engler

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

18 Prebiotic-Rich Foods For A Gut-Friendly DietSoul Connection: 12 Types Of Soul Mates & How To Recognize Them10 Health Benefits Of Moringa Powder According To ScienceAnti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods And Tips To Reduce InflammationWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?15 Signs Of A Narcissist: Traits Behaviors & More
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.