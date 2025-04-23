Look Sculpted: The Simple Hack To Depuff Your Face In Less Than 5 Minutes

Say you've been eating saltier snacks than usual or having one too many at-home cocktails—you may be facing some swollen, inflamed skin. If you routinely wake up to thoughts such as, Where did my jawline go? and I swore I had cheekbones last night!, you're not alone: In fact, one of the first questions celebrity facialist Kate Somerville received in an interview was how to depuff your face, and fast. The founder of her namesake skin care line shares her secret—and it's easier to get hold of than you thought.