Forget Pushing Harder, This May Be The Key To Exercising With Fibromyalgia
When you live with fibromyalgia, exercise can feel like a bit of a balancing act.
On a good day, you might feel up for a walk or a strength session, only to find that doing too much leaves you dealing with more pain and fatigue afterward.
But avoiding movement altogether isn't necessarily the answer either. Regular exercise is often recommended to help manage fibromyalgia symptoms, yet figuring out what kind, how much, and at what intensity can be tricky.
A new review of 24 studies1 offers some helpful clues about finding that balance.
About the review
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain and can also lead to fatigue and sleep problems. It affects women more often than men, and symptoms can make everyday activities feel like a workout in themselves.
Exercise is one drug-free approach that may help manage symptoms, but not every type of movement feels equally manageable.
To better understand which options may offer the most relief, this review analyzed 24 studies involving 1,992 women with fibromyalgia.
It compared different forms of exercise, including aerobic activity, strength training, and mind-body practices, looking at how often participants exercised, how long their sessions lasted, and how intense the movement was.
It then compared those exercise amounts with participants' reported pain levels on a scale of zero to 10.
Three types of exercise were linked to less pain
Three forms of movement stood out as being significantly associated with lower pain levels: aerobic exercise, resistance training, and mind-body practices like Tai Chi and Qigong. Each appeared to have a different sweet spot.
- Aerobic exercise: Activities like walking and cycling were linked to greater pain improvements as weekly activity increased. The strongest results appeared at the highest amount studied, equivalent to around 190 minutes of general aerobic exercise per week or 400 minutes of leisurely walking.
- Resistance training: Strength work using weights or resistance bands was linked to less pain starting at around 115 minutes per week, with the strongest results appearing closer to 160 minutes.
- Mind-body exercise: Tai Chi and Qigong showed their strongest association with pain relief at around 240 minutes per week. These practices combine gentle movement, controlled breathing, and focused attention, making them a different kind of workout from traditional cardio or strength training.
Other activities, including water-based exercise, balance training, and stretching, didn't show a clear link to pain improvements in this review.
However, that doesn't mean they can't help. The review noted that fewer studies explored these options, so there isn't enough evidence to draw firm conclusions.
Why pushing harder isn't necessarily the answer
The exercise associated with the strongest pain improvements wasn't necessarily the most physically demanding.
Mind-body practices appeared to offer a favorable balance between potential benefits and the effort involved.
That's particularly relevant for fibromyalgia, since doing too much too soon can aggravate symptoms and trigger a flare. Finding movement you can tolerate is just as important as choosing an activity that may help.
The included studies lasted about 13 weeks on average, which the review suggested may be a reasonable program length to aim for, though the best length is still uncertain.
It also framed those exercise amounts as exploratory starting points, not fixed prescriptions. The overall evidence ranged from very low to moderate in certainty, depending on the exercise type.
Finding your exercise sweet spot
If you have fibromyalgia, the goal isn't to match the exact workout times in this review. Your symptoms, fitness level, and ability to recover will all influence how much movement feels manageable.
A couple of things to keep in mind:
- Consider gentler movement: Tai Chi and Qigong may be worth exploring if traditional workouts feel overwhelming. They offer a way to stay active without relying on high-intensity movement.
- Get help finding your starting point: A physical therapist or health professional familiar with fibromyalgia can help you choose appropriate activities and gradually adjust your routine without aggravating symptoms.
The takeaway
You don't have to turn every workout into a challenge to support your health.
Aerobic exercise, strength training, and mind-body practices were all linked to less fibromyalgia pain, but finding an amount your body can handle is key.
Sometimes, the smartest workout is the one that leaves you feeling good enough to come back tomorrow.