This Common Eating Habit Was Linked To 30% Lower Odds Of Frailty
Think about the things you want to keep doing well into your 70s and 80s: traveling, carrying your own bags, getting up from the couch without a struggle, or simply feeling steady on your feet.
Keeping your muscles strong can make all of those everyday moments a little easier, and what you eat can help support your muscle along the way.
A recent study1 looked at one particularly familiar food and found a connection between eating it regularly and a lower likelihood of frailty.
The finding adds to the growing conversation around protein and what it takes to stay strong as you age.
About the study
Frailty basically means the body has become more vulnerable to everyday physical challenges.
Someone who is frail may have less strength and energy, move more slowly, or have a harder time bouncing back after an illness or injury.
Researchers studied 5,484 adults ages 60 and older in Nanjing, China.
They assessed participants for frailty and used a food questionnaire to find out how often they ate red and white meat.
The researchers then compared people who met China's recommended meat consumption frequency for older adults with those who ate meat less often.
Meat provides protein along with nutrients such as iron, zinc, selenium, and vitamin B12. Protein becomes especially important with age because maintaining muscle can become more difficult over time.
A 30% difference in frailty odds
About 17% of participants were classified as frail. Those who met the recommended meat intake level had about 30% lower odds of frailty than those who ate meat less frequently.
The association remained after researchers accounted for age, physical activity, chronic health conditions, and vegetable intake. It was also generally consistent across different ages, sexes, and living environments.
There was one exception. Among adults 80 and older, the association was no longer clear.
The researchers suggest that factors such as reduced appetite, digestive issues, chronic illness, and changes in how the body uses nutrients could become more important at this age.
There's also an important caveat. This was a cross-sectional study, meaning researchers looked at diet and health at one point in time.
It can show an association between meat intake and frailty, but it can't prove that eating meat prevents frailty. Healthier people may simply have been more likely to eat meat regularly.
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What this means for your protein intake
The findings don't mean you need to start eating more meat. Instead, they add to the case for making protein a regular part of your diet as you age.
- Animal proteins: Meat, fish, eggs, and dairy provide high-quality protein along with other nutrients.
- Plant proteins: Beans, lentils, tofu, tempeh, nuts, and seeds can also help you meet your protein needs.
- If your appetite changes: Smaller meals and protein-rich snacks may be easier to manage than large portions.
Protein isn't the only piece of the puzzle, either. Regular strength training and other forms of movement also help preserve the muscle and physical function that support independence as you age.
The takeaway
Consider this another reason to give your protein intake a little more attention as the years add up. In this study, older adults who regularly ate meat were less likely to be frail, but the finding doesn't mean meat is a magic ticket to staying strong.
Your muscles need consistent support from food and movement, so think of both as investments in all the things you want your body to keep doing.