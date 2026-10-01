Can Walking Pace Affect Frailty? What A New Study Shows
For a long time, frailty has been considered irreversible. Once someone starts slowing down, losing strength, or feeling less steady on their feet, the goal usually shifts to managing the decline rather than reducing it.
A new study on walking pace is challenging that assumption. Researchers compared older adults who walked at a faster, more challenging pace to those who walked at their own comfortable pace. The findings go beyond the traditional "walking is good for you" mantra—keep reading to see what the study uncovered.
About the study
Researchers ran a randomized controlled trial comparing two walking programs in older adults living in retirement communities who were already frail or at risk of becoming frail. One group did high-intensity walking workouts, pushing their pace to a challenging level. The other group walked at their own comfortable, self-selected speed.
The study analyzed 105 participants, with 47 in the high-intensity group and 58 in the casual-pace group. Most participants were women, most identified as non-Hispanic white, and all of the retirement communities were in a single metro area, so these findings may not fully reflect a more diverse population.
Researchers assessed each person's frailty with standard measures before and after the walking programs, with assessors who didn't know which group each participant belonged to.
Faster pace, bigger payoff
The group that walked at a higher intensity showed more improvement in their frailty than the group that walked at a comfortable pace. In other words, just walking isn't enough to improve frailty—effort matters. Moving with more intensity is what appeared to make the difference.
This tracks with previous research from the same team, which found that high-intensity walking programs can lead to real, measurable improvements in frailty scores and in how fast someone can walk, even among adults already living with frailty. A related review backs this up too, noting that high-intensity exercise sustained for at least 12 weeks tends to have the most beneficial effect on physical frailty, with the biggest improvements showing up around the six-month mark.
Why intensity seems to matter
Why does picking up the pace do more for your body than walking leisurely? Pushing your walking speed asks more of your muscles, heart, lungs, and balance systems all at once. That extra demand appears to prompt the body to adapt and rebuild strength and function, rather than just maintain the status quo.
But frailty isn't only about muscle. It also involves gait speed, energy, and balance. Fast-paced walking challenges all of those systems together, which may explain why the effect on frailty showed up so clearly.
If you're trying to build muscle, it's also important to eat a sufficient amount of protein to ensure your body has the right building blocks to adapt and rebuild after a challenging walk. Pairing a faster-paced walking routine with adequate protein intake will help the body respond even better to that extra demand.
How to put the research into practice
You may worry that pushing older, frailer adults to walk faster is dangerous, but the research did not see a sharp increase in injury. Adverse events during the high-intensity walking sessions were rare.
Frailty is common, so this provides some reassurance that faster-paced walking is both safe and effective. Global estimates1 suggest frailty and pre-frailty affect a significant share of older adults, with people categorized as pre-frail likely to progress toward frailty over time. Knowing that a faster walking pace can be introduced safely opens the door to a wider group of people benefiting from it.
If you want to start pushing your walking pace, or want to encourage someone you love to do so, here are some ways to get started:
- Start with a baseline check: Before ramping up intensity, it's worth talking to a doctor or physical therapist to make sure it is specifically safe for you. This especially important if balance, joint pain, or other health conditions are a concern.
- Pick up the pace gradually: Instead of walking at a comfortable, easy pace the whole time, try pushing yourself to a speed that feels noticeably more challenging for short stretches. A good way to test this is to see what pace makes conversation a bit harder.
- Try interval-style walking: Alternating a few minutes of faster walking with a few minutes at a comfortable pace can be a gentler way to build up intensity over time.
- Make consistency the goal: The research suggests the biggest benefits build over months, not days, so regular sessions matter more than any single walk.
- Use support if needed: A walking pole, supportive shoes, or a walking partner can make faster-paced walking feel safer and more sustainable.
The takeaway
Frailty has long been treated as something to slow down, not something to undo. While a small trial in a handful of retirement communities can't settle that question on its own, it suggests this pessimistic view of frailty is likely overstated, and your walking is a variable worth paying attention to. So pay attention to your pace the next time you head out for a walk—it may prevent falls and broken bones down the line.