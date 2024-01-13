I spent 25 years working on a 24-hour rotating shift as a fire captain and EMT. It was the best job in the world—but it took a real toll on my sleep. I sometimes had to function on four to six hours of sleep during a 24- to 48-hour period, and getting back into a regular sleep routine between shifts always took time. That was the "job," but being able to thrive with limited sleep extended to my personal life. I was also raising two daughters, and being present for them called on almost as much energy but definitely as much focus as being a firefighter/EMT. No wonder I didn't place much value on quality sleep!