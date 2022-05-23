When I feel texture on my skin, I typically look to products like a chemical exfoliant or a hydrating cream to smooth it out. I never thought that a cleanser would be responsible for making my skin feel baby soft, but then I found the Fig. 1 Micellar Oil Cleanser.

While you’ve likely heard of micellar water, this oil variation is slightly different. It contains tiny capsules of oil called “micelles” within an oil base, rather than a water base (which is how micellar water is formulated). This product uses two plant-based oils that keep your skin feeling extra hydrated—squalane and grapeseed oil—but washes off as easily as a water-based product would.

As a result, the gentle cleanser removes makeup and grime without stripping skin. And thanks to the oil base, it actually leaves your skin feeling softer than when you do a hydrating mask. In fact, my refill is already on the way as I’m writing this, because I simply cannot get over how well this product works.