The World Cup Banned Artificial Turf, So Why Are Our Kids Still Playing On It?
When FIFA announced that the 2026 World Cup would be played exclusively on natural grass, the decision barely made headlines outside of sports circles. But it should have.
FIFA, the most powerful soccer federation, quietly drew a line, saying elite athletes should not and would not be playing on synthetic fields. If that decision gives you pause as a parent watching your kid sprint across a rubber-pellet-covered field every Saturday morning, it should.
Artificial turf covers thousands of fields across the United States, from professional stadiums to elementary school playgrounds. It's marketed as low-maintenance, durable, and even eco-friendly. But a growing body of science tells a more complicated story—one involving carcinogens, neurotoxicants, endocrine disruptors, and a wide regulatory gap.
What artificial turf is actually made of
Synthetic turf isn't just plastic grass. The Mount Sinai Institute for Exposomic Research explains turf as a multi-layer system with plastic fibers on top (typically nylon, polypropylene, or polyethylene) designed to mimic grass blades, a backing layer to which those blades are sewn, a drainage layer, and an infill layer that provides cushioning underfoot.
The infill is where most of the concern lives. The most widely used infill material is crumb rubber, which is made from shredded, recycled automobile tires. Each tire carries with it the full chemical legacy of its manufacturing process. Crumb rubber infill contains a broad range of chemicals including volatile organic compounds (VOCs), semi-volatile organic compounds (SVOCs), heavy metals, and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), according to a comprehensive review published in 2023.
Studies conducted by the U.S. EPA1 have confirmed the presence of over 350 chemicals in crumb rubber infill, only about half of which have toxicity data available. The European Union has even banned the sale and use of infill2 as part of their ban on microplastics.
The toxic chemicals hiding in plain sight
The chemical profile of artificial turf reads less like a sports surface and more like a hazardous materials inventory. Mount Sinai's research identifies the following chemicals of concern in crumb rubber and other infill types:
- Known human carcinogens: Benzene, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, crystalline silica, and PFAS
- Neurtoxicants: Lead, zinc, VOCs, and SVOCs
- Respiratory irritants: Chromium, crystalline silica, VOCs, and SVOCs
- Reproductive toxicants: Phthalates
In recent years, researchers have paid particular attention to the PFAS, which have been identified in grass blades and infill types in turf fields. PFAS are a class of over 15,000 chemicals used for their grease, water, and stain-resistant properties. Because of their persistence in the environment, they are now major drinking water contaminants detected in the bodies of nearly all Americans. Some analyses have found PFAS in bodies of water adjacent to artificial turf fields, suggesting the chemicals can leach out and enter the surrounding environment.
It's also worth noting that these chemicals have been identified across multiple components of artificial turf, not just the infill. They can also be found in the synthetic fibers and backing materials. It's systemic.
How exposure happens
The chemicals in artificial turf don't stay in the material. According to Mount Sinai, exposure can occur in any of three ways:
- Inhalation of chemicals and particles released from the turf surface
- Dermal contact and absorption through the skin or open wounds
- Ingestion of turf infill particles, which often happens with young children who put their hands in their mouths
Several factors amplify exposure. For example, temperature matters significantly. Artificial turf surfaces can reach temperatures up to 60 degrees higher than natural grass, and have been measured as high as 200°F on a summer day, according to Mount Sinai. This heat accelerates the emission of volatile chemicals in the turf. Indoor fields present additional risk, as chemicals can accumulate in enclosed spaces without adequate ventilation.
Physical activity intensifies exposure further. Athletes who fall, slide, or dive into the turf sustain what are commonly called "turf burns." These abrasions may increase the absorption of turf chemicals directly into the bloodstream. Studies also show that athletes on turf fields face higher rates of knee and ankle injuries and concussions compared to those playing on natural grass.
Physicians at Mount Sinai believe that children and frequent athletes face the greatest cumulative risk from turf fields. Because children's bodies are still developing, their detoxification systems are less mature, which means they inhale more air and absorb more chemicals relative to their body weight than adults do.
What the science says (and doesn't say)
The truth is that long-term human health data on the effects of artificial turf fields is limited. Most studies focus on detecting chemicals, not tracking disease outcomes. Research that does exist is short-term and doesn't prove clear causal links.
However, this gap isn't reassuring; it's a red flag. The chemicals found in turf (PAHs, PFAS, heavy metals, phthalates) are already known to be harmful through other exposures. Waiting for definitive proof before acting, especially when kids are the ones playing on these fields daily, runs counter to basic precautionary logic.
What parents & communities can do
The good news is you don't have to wait for regulatory action to take steps that reduce your child's exposure. Mount Sinai offers practical guidance for safer play on artificial turf surfaces:
- Avoid using turf on very hot days: As with all plastic, heat dramatically increases chemical exposure from the turf surface.
- Avoid passive activities on turf: Sitting, lounging, or picnicking on artificial turf increases contact time without the benefit of physical activity.
- Optimize ventilation on indoor fields: Open doors and windows and use fans to reduce chemical buildup when faced with artificial turf indoors.
- Always wear shoes: Direct skin contact with turf increases dermal exposure to chemicals.
- Wash hands before touching your mouth: Hand-to-mouth transfer is a significant ingestion route, especially for young children. Make sure to wash or sanitize hands before eating, drinking, or adjusting a mouth guard.
- Clean cuts and abrasions immediately: Turf burns are an open door for chemical absorption.
- Shower immediately after play: Remove chemicals from skin and hair before they can be absorbed or transferred.
- Avoid bringing turf into your home: Prevent bringing turf chemicals into your home by taking off shoes and equipment before going indoors. Shake it out outside or over a garbage, and vacuum any debris that somehow makes it inside.
Beyond individual precautions, there are community-level actions worth taking. Consider advocating for organic grass fields with underground drainage systems as an alternative to artificial turf in your community, particularly in schools and parks where children spend the most time. Mount Sinai maintains The Partnership for Healthy Playing Surfaces website to help make decisions about natural grass versus artificial fields in your community.
The takeaway
At it's core, the FIFA decision was a risk management call. They know that the world's top athletes should not be exposed to synthetic turf chemicals if natural grass was a viable option.
For most kids playing recreational soccer on a Saturday morning, natural grass is a viable option, and it's worth asking why more fields aren't using it. And if it natural grass isn't available, there are steps you can take to mitigate any exposure you and your children may be facing.