The World Cup Banned Artificial Turf, So Why Are Our Kids Still Playing On It?

In recent years, researchers have paid particular attention to the PFAS, which have been identified in grass blades and infill types in turf fields. PFAS are a class of over 15,000 chemicals used for their grease, water, and stain-resistant properties. Because of their persistence in the environment, they are now major drinking water contaminants detected in the bodies of nearly all Americans. Some analyses have found PFAS in bodies of water adjacent to artificial turf fields, suggesting the chemicals can leach out and enter the surrounding environment.