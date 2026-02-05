Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.

The shortest month of the year comes packed with some of the most potent astrology of the decade—a once-every-thousands-of-years planetary mashup, a catalytic solar eclipse, and the fiery launch of the Lunar New Year. Saddle up, because the Fire Horse is about to take us on a swift gallop into a whole new era.