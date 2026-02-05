Expect Major Shakeups This Month As Saturn Moves Into Aries—Here's Your Horoscope
February comes in hot with a Leo full moon on the 1st, followed by a cosmic course correction
On February 3, change-agent Uranus ends a five-month retrograde, shaking us out of stagnation and pushing bold ideas forward again. This also marks the final sprint of Uranus’ eight-year stay in grounded Taurus.
We’ve been rewiring our collective relationship to money, material resources, and security since the side-spinning planet entered the Bullpen in 2018. Between now and April 25, integrate what you’ve learned and put it into motion.
After that, Uranus will blaze into Gemini, bringing rapid innovation and change until 2033.
Then, the seismic shift: Saturn re-enters Aries on February 13
This transit kicks off a two-year cycle of personal accountability and courageous rebuilding. Structured Saturn will join up with dreamy Neptune, which also just moved into Aries on January 26 for the first time since the mid-1800s (two days after the U.S. Civil War began).
On February 20, Saturn and Neptune make an exact conjunction at 0° Aries, which hasn�’t happened for thousands of years! As this duo combines their polar-opposite energies in warrior Aries, get ready to navigate a paradox.
How can you stay soft in a world that will demand toughness and strength? The tension is palpable, but so is the possibility for soulful, lasting change.
But first, release the wild horses!
On February 17, the Aquarius new moon arrives as a potent solar eclipse, flinging opening the barn doors to the revolutionary 2026 we’ve named The Year of the Unbridled Spirit.
This annular solar eclipse, fittingly dubbed the “ring of fire,” sets off 12 months of the Fire Horse’s lunar leadership, a once-every-60-years cycle that refuses to be tamed.
Expect rebellion, fast innovation, and a collective desire to break free from stale scripts. It’s a month to write your own rules...and burn the ones that never fit to begin with.