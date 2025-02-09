Advertisement
This Month's Full Moon In Leo Brings Courage & Passion—Here's What To Know
With Aquarius season well underway, we have a full moon in Leo just a few days away. Full moons represent a time to release and let go, but there's always a little nuance depending on what else is happening in the sky.
Here's what to know about the astrology behind the scenes during this moon, plus three rituals to work with its energy.
The astrology behind February's full moon
This month's full moon will be in Leo, arriving on Wednesday, February 12, at 8:53 a.m. EST. And if there's anything we know about Leo, it's that this fire sign is not afraid to be seen or heard.
As the AstroTwins recently wrote for mindbodygreen, this full moon emboldens us all to live—and love—out loud. "Be audacious with your style choices and shameless with the PDAs. If you and a certain someone have been coyly circling each other, this could be the moment you bite the bullet and cop to your attraction," the twins say.
Of course, just remember Mars is still retrograde in Cancer for another couple weeks, amping up our sensitivity and sentimentality. Not to mention, the moon is forming a tense square to unpredictable Uranus and opposing Mercury, the planet of communication and information.
As such, the twins advise being strategic about what you share, noting that if you’re divulging personal details to a new friend or unveiling a work project, you might want to hold a few details back until you've built trust.
Aside from those pesky aspects, however, this full moon is a warm and heartfelt one. Leo is a sign closely connected to celebration, generosity, and joy—things we could all use more of these days.
3 rituals to work with the full moon in Leo
Work with the fire element for release
Given this full moon is in fire sign Leo, it's a great opportunity to do a fire ritual for release.
All you have to do is grab a pen and paper and get clear on what you want to release under this full moon. Write down whatever comes to mind using affirmation statements such as "I release judgment of others" or "I release self-doubt."
When you've written everything down, take a moment to visualize what life will really feel like once you release these things. Whenever you feel ready, burn the piece of paper (safely!) outside under the full moon.
Don't forget to close out the ritual by thanking the moon for aiding in your release.
Let yourself be seen
One of the big themes under these moonbeams is self expression and taking up space. After all, that's what Leo is all about—and yes, stepping into the spotlight can be a ritual in itself.
As the AstroTwins note, Leo loves to see and be seen, so "connect with your inner lion(ness) and bust out the bling, wear clothes that make you feel regal and glamorous, and dance, dance, dance," they suggest.
Pull a tarot spread
Lastly, it's never a bad idea to consult your tarot cards for clarity around any questions you're asking right now. Here's a four-card spread to pull under this full moon:
- What is this full moon encouraging me to release?
- Where is Leo asking me to be brave?
- What do I have to offer the collective?
- What do I need to pay attention to going forward?
The takeaway
Leo is a sign of joy, generosity, and courage, and under this Leo moon, we'll be faced with what's standing in the way of our own joy and courage. Whatever comes up is meant to be released, so be sure to check out what this full moon means for your sign.