Don't Worry: February Will Be A January Do-Over, According To Astrologers

The stars get new stripes as we bid adieu to the regimented Metal Ox and welcome the energetic, innovative Water Tiger. We’ve even got an official Lunar New Year starting with the February 1 Aquarius new moon, just for emphasis.

After two Metal-ruled years (2020 and 2021) that forced us to rebuild our systems and infrastructures, we move into a two-year Water period, that’s all about “turning on the taps” and letting our creativity flow. The Tiger still wants us to be strategic when we strike (you want a nicely running faucet, not a flood!). But it’s definitely time to break out of our old patterns and take a walk on the wild side. (Missed our live Water Tiger webinar? Catch the free limited-time replay here.)

January started with the unfair disadvantage of harmonizer Venus partway into a bumpy retrograde that spanned from December 19 to January 29—in stoic Capricorn no less. If you rang in one of the most anticlimactic New Year’s Eves yet, no surprise (Omicron variant notwithstanding).

Mercury was also retrograde from January 14 to February 3, splitting the bill between Aquarius and Capricorn, two of the most future-focused signs. Setting goals and planning ahead? Not so easy with all these planetary plot twists.

Even if you did get humming along, a huge adjustment mid-month could have changed everything. On January 18, the lunar nodes shifted from the Gemini/Sagittarius pairing to the Taurus/Scorpio nodal axis. Our collective cosmic compass got completely reset!

Still adjusting? Us too. But…now that Venus is direct (forward) and Mercury will correct course on February 3, we’ve got smoother, retrograde-free sailing ahead all month.