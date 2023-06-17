Catching Up With Dad This Father's Day? Get To Know Him Better With These 49 Questions
Father's Day is this Sunday, and what better way to celebrate your old man than by getting to know him better? You might already know what he's been up to lately or what his favorite color is, but we're talking deeper, more sincere questions that can help you connect with him on a more personal level.
Ready to dive deep? Here are 49 questions to ask your dad when you see him.
49 questions to ask your dad this Father's Day:
- What was your favorite part about childhood?
- If you could change anything about the way you were raised, what would it be?
- What was your dream job when you were a kid?
- When did you know you were in love with Mom?
- What as your favorite part about your hometown?
- What is something you still hope to accomplish in life?
- What is a goal, big or small, that you're working towards?
- What kind of legacy do you want to leave?
- What is the most trouble you ever got in as a kid?
- How is/was your relationship with your parents?
- What is your biggest regret?
- What is something I don't know about you?
- What's your favorite part of our family?
- What do you think our family could use more of?
- If you could only eat one thing for the rest of your life, what would it be?
- What does a perfect day look like to you?
- What's one thing you'd like to tell your younger self?
- What's one thing you'd like to tell your future grandkids?
- Which values are most important to you?
- What do you think are your best qualities?
- What do you think are your worst qualities?
- How have you changed over the years?
- What do you like about the decade of life you're in?
- Who has been the most influential person in your life?
- What does success mean to you?
- If you could only bring 3 items to a desert island, what would they be?
- What is your greatest accomplishment in life so far?
- What book or other work of art has influenced you most?
- What do you like best about being a dad?
- Was it hard to transition to being a dad when I was born?
- What is the best concert you've ever been to?
- What is the best vacation you've ever been on?
- If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?
- What is your biggest fear?
- Why did you want to be a dad?
- What do you think makes the foundation for a healthy and happy family?
- If you could suddenly master any skill, what would you choose?
- What were your favorite hobbies as a kid? Do you still do any of them now?
- Who would you consider your best friends?
- What can you always count on to make you smile?
- When was the last time you really laughed?
- How would you describe you sense of humor?
- How do you feel about gender roles?
- What gives you hope for the future?
- What scares you about the future?
- What is your favorite family tradition of ours?
- Are there any family traditions you could go without?
- What is your favorite memory of being a dad?
- What brings you the most joy?
The takeaway
We can celebrate our dads all year round, but it never hurts to have a whole day designated to showering them with love. So as you enjoy your Father's Day brunch or barbecue, don't forget to ask a few of these sweet questions.
