The 9 Most Common Regrets People Have At The End Of Life

Many had worked long, hard hours, and they regretted missing the important moments in their kids' lives. I remember one such person—a salesman whose boss expected him to travel three weeks each month when he had a young daughter at home. Although he was an excellent provider for her, he never got to know her well. As she became older, he tried to form a relationship with her, but it was too late to make up for lost time. He never fully forgave himself for choosing time at work over time with her.