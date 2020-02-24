The 9 Most Common Regrets People Have At The End Of Life

Many had worked long, hard hours, and they regretted missing the important moments in their kids' lives. I remember one such person—a salesman whose boss expected him to travel three weeks each month when he had a young daughter at home. Although he was an excellent provider for her, he never got to know her well. As she became older, he tried to form a relationship with her, but it was too late to make up for lost time. He never fully forgave himself for choosing time at work over time with her.

Remember that you have choices when it comes to your job. Choose a company that values a healthy work-life balance. It's OK to respectfully decline additional assignments that would require you to work beyond your assigned hours. Your job is important, but there are other things in life that are just as important.