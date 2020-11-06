mindbodygreen

Close Ad
News
Drag Tension Away With This Yoga Instructor's Face & Head Massage Exercise

Drag Tension Away With This Yoga Instructor's Face & Head Massage Exercise

Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant By Abby Moore
mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine.
How To Do A Crown Pull, The Self Massage Trick That'll Melt Tension

Illustration by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez

November 6, 2020 — 23:03 PM

As we continue to wait for the results of the close and highly contented race, most Americans are on edge (yes, election anxiety is very real). Without invalidating your emotions, try to channel that negative energy into something more productive or relaxing. 

“If you’re having trouble peeling your eyes away from the news (hi hello that’s me),” dancer and yoga instructor Suki Clements, writes on Instagram. “Try this Crown Pull to create some ease in your mind and stimulate more blood flow.”

How to do Crown Pull.

The gentle face and head massage can be done sitting or standing wherever you are, and is a helpful way to distract yourself from the impending news. Starting with your forehead and moving all the way down to the back of the neck, this move will physically melt the tension away.

  1. Place both hands in the middle of the forehead. Drag your fingertips along the hairline, toward your ears. 
  2. Move your hands back an inch, down the scalp, and repeat. 
  3. Continue working your way all the way down the scalp until you reach the base of the neck.
  4. Shake your hands to release the tension. 

Advertisement

Benefits of Crown Pull + other self-care practices.

“[You] can do a quick crown pull or spend a few minutes really breathing and practicing it slowly,” Clements writes. Whichever technique and speed you choose, know that this simple face and head massage is an act of gratitude to yourself.

Continue to find time throughout the week to practice acts of self-care that don’t involve doomscrolling. If you have a bit more time on your hands, this 15 minute emotion releasing exercise can help you get out all the feels, whether it’s anger, fear, uncertainty, or a combination of the three, and this five minute breathing exercise can help release stress.

After checking in on yourself, be sure to also check in on your friends and loved ones—they might feel lonely in these tense times, too

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Abby Moore
Abby Moore mbg Editorial Assistant
Abby Moore is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from The University of Texas at Austin and has previously written for Tribeza magazine. She has...

More On This Topic

Routines

Let Out All Your Feels With This Ultra-Satisfying 4-Move Workout

Sarah Regan
Let Out All Your Feels With This Ultra-Satisfying 4-Move Workout
Routines

This 5-Minute, 4-Move Barre Workout Is A Fast Track To Ballerina Arms

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
This 5-Minute, 4-Move Barre Workout Is A Fast Track To Ballerina Arms
$247.99

The Complete Guide To Yoga

With Tara Stiles Featuring Michael Taylor
The Complete Guide To Yoga
Functional Food

This Fruit Has More Antioxidant Oomph Than Red Wine & It's Great For Your Gut

Eliza Sullivan
This Fruit Has More Antioxidant Oomph Than Red Wine & It's Great For Your Gut
Functional Food

The Research-Backed Reason You Should Swap Out These Grains In Your Diet

Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., R.D.N.
The Research-Backed Reason You Should Swap Out These Grains In Your Diet
Functional Food

5 Tips For Sneaking Nutrients & More Flavor Into Your Homemade Pizza

Eliza Sullivan
5 Tips For Sneaking Nutrients & More Flavor Into Your Homemade Pizza
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Mental Health

I'm Dreading Winter: A Psychiatrist's 6 Tips For Coping With Dark Days

Roxanna Namavar, D.O.
I'm Dreading Winter: A Psychiatrist's 6 Tips For Coping With Dark Days
Personal Growth

Lack Of Control Taking A Toll? Here Are 5 Therapist-Recommended Journal Prompts To Try

Sarah Regan
Lack Of Control Taking A Toll? Here Are 5 Therapist-Recommended Journal Prompts To Try
Integrative Health

Stomach Upset? 5 Soothing Teas To Sip That'll Ease Nausea & Discomfort

Abby Moore
Stomach Upset? 5 Soothing Teas To Sip That'll Ease Nausea & Discomfort
Beauty

This Anti-Inflammatory, Skin-Soothing Oil Is A Superstar Beauty Botanical

Alexandra Engler
This Anti-Inflammatory, Skin-Soothing Oil Is A Superstar Beauty Botanical
Integrative Health

These 5 Acupressure Points Can Instantly Diffuse Overwhelm

Elizabeth Martin, MSOM, L.Ac, LMT
These 5 Acupressure Points Can Instantly Diffuse Overwhelm
Mental Health

Keep Getting Interrupted At Work? It Could Mess With Your Hormones

Emma Loewe
Keep Getting Interrupted At Work? It Could Mess With Your Hormones
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/face-head-massage-to-release-tension

Your article and new folder have been saved!