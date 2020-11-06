How To Do A Crown Pull, The Self Massage Trick That'll Melt Tension

“[You] can do a quick crown pull or spend a few minutes really breathing and practicing it slowly,” Clements writes. Whichever technique and speed you choose, know that this simple face and head massage is an act of gratitude to yourself.

Continue to find time throughout the week to practice acts of self-care that don’t involve doomscrolling. If you have a bit more time on your hands, this 15 minute emotion releasing exercise can help you get out all the feels, whether it’s anger, fear, uncertainty, or a combination of the three, and this five minute breathing exercise can help release stress.

After checking in on yourself, be sure to also check in on your friends and loved ones—they might feel lonely in these tense times, too