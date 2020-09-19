Whether you need to tame your big, wild brows, fluff them up, add some depth, or create the illusion of more hairs, brow gels can do the trick in a swipe or two. These easy little wonders effortlessly coat hair with pigments (or clear, if that's your thing), adding thickness to the strand, giving them hold, while never looking too, ugh, done.

If you are always on the hunt for the ideal brow product, look no further. These 9 are not only loaded with good-for-hair-and-skin ingredients, but they put in the work.