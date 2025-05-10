Is It Dry Eye Or Something Else? A Functional Eye Doctor's Tip To Tell

If your symptoms come and go, you're likely dealing with a case of dry eye. Annoying, yes, but also easily treatable: According to Banik, you might want to start dialing down the screen time—difficult in a time of social distancing, we know, but Banik notes that dry eye is one of the most common symptoms of digital eye strain (along with leeriness, difficulty focusing, light sensitivity, and sometimes even neck and shoulder pain). She suggests limiting your devices a couple of hours before bedtime, or, at the very least, investing in a pair of blue-light-blocking glasses.