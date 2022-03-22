Although facial gua sha is becoming more popular in the West, gua sha was originally used on the body, not the face. Considering it’s an ancient healing modality in traditional Chinese medicine, this makes sense: This practice helps move qi around the body, which refers to heat—if that heat is not circulating throughout the body, it can lead to health problems, says skin care expert Debbie Kung, DAOM, LAc. Not to mention, research has shown full-body gua sha can balance the inflammatory response and immune system as well. And on the skin care front, experts say body gua sha can reduce inflammation, temporarily diminish the appearance of cellulite, and soothe muscles.

All that being said: If you only gua sha your face, you could be missing out on some amazing benefits for your skin and overall health. Of course, a professional treatment with a licensed acupuncturist will be more targeted, as they understand the specific meridians that run along each region. However, on an episode of Clean Beauty School, Kung gave us all of her tips and tricks for a milder at-home practice.

Finally, we should note that gua sha massage is not something you learn overnight—taking time to educate yourself on how to use the tool, the ancient wisdom behind the practice, and what works for you is well worth the wait. “Once you’re comfortable using your tool, the sky's the limit with what you want to do,” Kung says. So let’s dive in.