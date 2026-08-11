The 2 Exercises I'm Doing To Strengthen My Tight (& Pinchy) Hip Flexors
My first two summers in my 30s have been marked by injuries. Last year, I was in a shin splint cycle from increasing my running volume without having the proper lower body mechanics. This summer, it's been my right hip—specifically my right hip flexor.
The hip flexors are a group of muscles that run along the very front of your hip and upper thigh. They play a central role in movements like lifting your knee to your chest and hinging at the waist. Lately, my right hip flexor has felt tight and pinchy in all of those movements, and while sitting during the workday.
After working with my chiropractor, I learned that the goal isn't to stretch the tightness away (or hope that it just magically disappears). The goal is to strengthen the (often overlooked) muscles. At his recommendation, I'm incorporating two targeted movements into my weekly routine. And I can already feel some relief from the tightness and more strength in the area after two weeks.
So if your hip flexors are also giving you a hard time, steal this at-home routine and add it to your weekly rotation.
1. Supine shin slide with hip rotation
I felt my hip flexors light-up when I first tried this move. It was challenging, but I knew it was good for me and that my body would thank me later.
- Start flat on your back with both legs extended.
- Bend your right knee and set your right foot against the inside of your left shin, near your ankle.
- Rotate that right knee either inward or outward (I do sets of both), depending on the variation you're working, and let your pelvis and torso stay square for the duration of it.
- From there, slide your right foot slowly up your left shin toward your knee, then bring it back down to where you started, near your ankle.
- Finish all of your reps in one direction before switching to the opposite rotation.
What it's doing: Instead of letting the joint sit passively in a hip-opening stretch, you're making it control rotation and flexion at the same time. The hip's internal and external rotators have to stay switched on while the joint travels through your range of motion.
2. Banded standing knee drive
I've known that this movement is good for me, but I just started practicing it consistently.
- Stand tall with your left foot planted securely on a resistance band, then bring the other end around your right foot or ankle so there's real tension to work against.
- Keep your torso upright and your pelvis steady as you drive your right knee upward.
- Pause briefly at the top, then lower your leg back to the starting position slowly.
Aim for 3 sets of 10 reps per side, about 3 times per week.
What it's doing: This is hip flexion with resistance added, which means the muscles responsible for lifting your thigh have to actually produce force instead of coming along for the ride. As your leg moves, your core strength and the muscles that stabilize your pelvis have to keep everything from tipping or rotating. Your hip flexors do their work while the rest of your body holds a steady base.
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My plan moving forward
Optimizing muscle health has been top of mind for me these last few years. I upped my protein intake to 100 grams a day.
I have also been taking this creatine with taurine supplement (and loving the new mango tea flavor) to enhance my muscular stores of this energy-supporting compound as well as my mental resilience.* (It's one supplement women should definitely consider adding to your routine.)
These habits support all my workouts (from the exercises listed here and to strength training), and consistency is key for seeing lasting results.
The takeaway
When hip flexors feel tight, the instinct is to stretch them. But stretching alone often doesn't address the underlying issue. Building strength and control through the full range of motion is what actually helps those muscles do their job without feeling pinch-y or tight.