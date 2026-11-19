This Everyday Habit Could Be Undermining Your Blood Sugar, Even If You Exercise
There's a big difference between spending 45 minutes moving your body and spreading those same 45 minutes across an entire workday.
One gets you a dedicated workout; the other gives you little bursts of activity between meetings, emails, and everything else competing for your attention.
But could that difference matter for your metabolism?
Researchers behind a randomized trial wanted to find out whether breaking up long periods of sitting with short walks could support healthier blood sugar levels, even when the total amount of exercise stayed the same.
About the study
Your muscles help regulate blood sugar by using glucose (the sugar circulating in your bloodstream) for energy. Sitting for hours means fewer opportunities for them to do this.
To investigate whether breaking up sitting time could help, researchers recruited 30 sedentary adults with overweight or obesity and randomly assigned them to two groups for six weeks.
Both groups walked briskly for 45 minutes a day, five days a week.
One group split that time into roughly five-minute walks taken about once an hour, while the other completed one continuous 45-minute walk.
Researchers measured participants' insulin sensitivity and daily blood sugar patterns before and after the intervention.
Short walking breaks helped improve daily blood sugar patterns
Both groups increased their activity and burned similar amounts of energy. However, only the group taking hourly walking breaks saw improvements in several blood sugar measures.
Neither group experienced a meaningful improvement in whole-body insulin sensitivity, which describes how well the body responds to insulin, the hormone that helps move glucose into cells.
However, the group spreading out their walks processed sugar more efficiently after a dose of glucose was given through an IV. In other words, their bodies were better at clearing that sugar from the bloodstream.
They also spent more time with their blood sugar in a healthy range, going from 82% to 94% of the day. Their blood sugar levels also stayed more stable, mostly because they had fewer dips into low blood sugar, while their highs didn't change.
The group doing one longer walk didn't see these same improvements, and some of their blood sugar markers actually moved in the opposite direction.
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Why breaking up sitting time may make a difference
The potential benefit comes down to your muscles.
When they contract during movement, they can pull glucose from the bloodstream for energy, even without insulin.
Long stretches of sitting mean fewer opportunities for this process to happen. Taking regular walking breaks may encourage muscles to use glucose repeatedly throughout the day, helping keep blood sugar steadier.
One longer walk may not provide the same repeated opportunities for muscles to use glucose.
The researchers suggest that how you distribute physical activity throughout the day may influence blood sugar independently of your total exercise time.
How to fit more movement into your workday
The approach tested in the study was simple, and you don't need to change your regular workout routine to try it.
- Take a five-minute walk each hour: Try a brisk loop around your office, neighborhood, or home.
- Use natural breaks: Walk after a meeting, while waiting for coffee, or between work tasks.
- Keep your regular workouts: Walking breaks complement structured exercise; they don't replace it.
The researchers spaced walks roughly an hour apart, making workday breaks an easy opportunity to get moving.
The takeaway
Hourly walking breaks gave participants in this trial more time in a healthy blood sugar range than a single longer walk, even though both groups were assigned the same 45 minutes.
The benefit showed up in daily blood sugar patterns and in how quickly they cleared sugar, not in insulin sensitivity.If your days include long stretches of sitting, adding a few five-minute walks around your usual workouts is an easy way to try the approach.