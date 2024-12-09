Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

An ER Doctor Makes The Case For Listening To Bedtime Stories (As An Adult)

Jamie Schneider
Author:
Jamie Schneider
December 09, 2024
Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
By Jamie Schneider
Former Senior Beauty & Lifestyle Editor
Jamie Schneider is the former Senior Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
Image by Eloisa Ramos / Stocksy
December 09, 2024

As a kid, perhaps you listened to a story before bed, be it from the pages of your favorite fairy tale or a made-up adventure told in real-time. It turns out this childhood ritual comes with a fair share of benefits: Not only can bedtime stories help enhance children's language skills as they grow up and strengthen the bond between storyteller and listener, but these tales can also help relax their minds and lull them to sleep. 

So why did we ever grow out of this special ritual? It may be a bit more difficult to carve out time for a nightly story, especially in our digital world rife with distractions, but supermodel and entrepreneur Kate Bock and Harvard- and Yale-trained ER doctor Darria Long, M.D., founder of The TrueveLab, suggest making "adult bedtime stories" a priority. During our new video series, Expert Insights, they share how to indulge without relying on screens. 

The case for an adult bedtime story

According to Long, leveraging light is crucial for achieving deep rest. "So that means that for an hour and a half before bed, we aren't using bright lights," Long says of her household, as any cool, bright light makes it harder for your body to register that it's time to wind down. That said, she sticks to low-watt bulbs for all of her bedside tables and does her best to limit her screen time. 

Screen time can mess with sleep in a couple of ways: First, that blue light interferes with melatonin production, causing the brain to think it's still daytime. Plus, endlessly doomscrolling before bed can stimulate your brain, thus keeping you from reaching a deeper sleep. "If you have trouble falling asleep, I tell people to turn off your devices for 60 to 90 minutes before bedtime," she suggests. 

However, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice all sources of entertainment in the name of deep, quality sleep. Bock, for example, listens to podcasts or audiobooks with her fiancé during their wind-down routine. That way, she's not exposing herself to as many screens, but she's still enjoying some digital relaxation before bed (because let's be honest: It's pretty difficult to completely cut yourself off from the digital world as soon as the sun goes down).

"Listening to a story can be calming—it's like an adult bedtime story," Bock notes, and Long concurs. And just like during childhood, that bedtime story helps Bock feel sleepy before bed.

If you need a little extra help winding down, Bock also swears by mindbodygreen's sleep support+. "If you can take a natural supplement that will help your eyes feel heavy, that is the dream,"* she says of our bestselling formula. "It takes the stress off of sleeping." The powerful blend of magnesium bisglycinate, jujube, and PharmaGABA® is like the little nudge she needs to fall asleep faster and enhance overall sleep quality.* Bock takes it about 30 minutes to an hour before going to bed (perhaps right before she starts the bedtime story), and it helps her sleep soundly throughout the night.* 

The takeaway

If you can swing it, we highly suggest putting bedtime stories back into your routine. Audio mediums, like books on tape and podcasts, are great "adult" bedtime stories that can help you wind down so you ultimately sleep like a baby. 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off
Integrative Health

The Red Light Mask That Reversed My Dark Spots & Made My Skin Glow Is $87 Off

Braelyn Wood

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones
Integrative Health

Hip Fractures From Osteoporosis Are Doubling—Here's How To Protect Your Bones

Morgan Chamberlain

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep
Integrative Health

The Sleep Routine That Helps Me Spend Up To 25% Of The Night In REM Sleep

Jill Carnahan, MD ABIHM, ABoIM, IFMCP

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient
Integrative Health

Want To Improve Your Gut Health? Study Says Don't Skip This Ingredient

Sarah Regan

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin
Integrative Health

Reduce Your Diabetes Risk By Up To 76% By Paying Attention To This Vitamin

Morgan Chamberlain

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt
Integrative Health

A PhD Explains How Often You Should Actually Take Probiotics For Gut Healt

Merrell Readman

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient
Integrative Health

Feeling Overwhelmed? Reduce Anxiety With This Underutilized Nutrient

Morgan Chamberlain

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better
Integrative Health

Have ADHD? These 9 Supplements Can Help You Focus & Concentrate Better

Morgan Chamberlain

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds
Integrative Health

This Simple Habit Can Reduce Mortality Risk By Nearly 40%, Study Finds

Sarah Regan

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*
Integrative Health

Reviewers Say Taking This Supplement Has Improved Their Fitness & Muscle Tone*

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.