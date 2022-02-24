According to Long, leveraging light is crucial for achieving deep rest. “So that means that for an hour and a half before bed, we aren't using bright lights," Long says of her household, as any cool, bright light makes it harder for your body to register that it's time to wind down. That said, she sticks to low-watt bulbs for all of her bedside tables and does her best to limit her screen time.

Screen time can mess with sleep in a couple of ways: First, that blue light interferes with melatonin production, causing the brain to think it's still daytime. Plus, endlessly doomscrolling before bed can stimulate your brain, thus keeping you from reaching a deeper sleep. “If you have trouble falling asleep, I tell people to turn off your devices for 60 to 90 minutes before bedtime," she suggests.

However, that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice all sources of entertainment in the name of deep, quality sleep. Bock, for example, listens to podcasts or audiobooks with her fiancé during their wind-down routine. That way, she's not exposing herself to as many screens, but she's still enjoying some digital relaxation before bed (because let’s be honest: It’s pretty difficult to completely cut yourself off from the digital world as soon as the sun goes down).