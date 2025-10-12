Another thing I try to advocate for is awareness around personalized treatment options. About seven years ago, I was introduced to cannabinoids, a compound that’s present in the cannabis plant. After giving it a try, I discovered I was one of the extremely lucky epilepsy patients who found relief from seizures with the help of cannabinoids. Under the guidance of my neurologist, I was able to wean off all the pharmaceuticals I’d been taking since I was 15 years old. At the time, so many people said I was being irresponsible, and it was dangerous—but I could tell immediately that this was a really effective medicine for me. It also treated a lot of comorbidities I was experiencing as a result of having epilepsy, like insomnia and anxiety.