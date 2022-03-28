This Week Could Bring "Emotional Whiplash" A Professional Intuitive Says

The underlying theme that may come up is, “But who am I without this?” Just hold on for one more day (thank you Wilson Phillips), because you’ll find out a bit more each day about how everything fits perfectly into place.

As cliché as it sounds, our lives really are perfectly imperfect. It can just be hard to feel the perfection of it all, as the puzzle pieces don’t seem like they come together. But if you resist when it gets a little uncomfortable, you could run into delays.

A message that’s coming in loud and clear this week is to tune into your heart as a way to assimilate these ups and downs. Your heart chakra can be your anchor this week as you realize what isn’t working—and open up to what is. If you’re feeling a bit topsy turvy, breathe into your heart and give yourself some compassion. The art of being human is messy, after all.

Then, once you're feeling like everything is just as you like it, put your hand on your heart and feel into your gratitude for the wonder of being a human. If you are a regular of this column, you will no doubt know what’s coming next: your inner child is wanting your attention at both stops of this up and down rotation!

As I teach in my inner child healing class, the loving inner parent is essential for giving you a steady container for the ups and downs we experience in life. This week, that loving parent can help expand your capacity for weathering any uncertainty and for feeling comfortable with joy and abundance.

Believe it or not, a lot of us contract when we feel joy coming in. Feeling a heart centered connection to Self is invaluable for all of this.