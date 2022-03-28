This Week Could Bring "Emotional Whiplash" A Professional Intuitive Says

Energy Reading March 29-April 4, 2022: We're In For An Emotional Rollercoaster
If you weren’t interested in personal growth work before the pandemic arrived, it left many of us with no choice but to look within and see if we liked what we saw or not. In some cases, it was also a matter of looking externally and seeing that it wasn’t matching up with what we wanted internally.
The energy this week does feel softer than that, but it is tossing us around a bit in terms of self-examination. It feels a little rollercoaster-like, but not from big external events that we can’t control. This is an internal rocking.
You might be having some realizations this week, such as becoming aware of unhealthy familial patterns that you're unsure how to change. Or perhaps you feel like you deserve a job you love, but you’re not sure how to make it happen.
As the week goes on, you could feel like you've integrated your realizations and your future is brimming with possibilities, only to be confronted with another internal realization that makes you question your next steps—again.
The good news is, these are the layers coming off that were keeping you from yourself. They may come off gently or they may feel heavy, but in either case, they're ultimately leading you to know yourself more, so your external world can reflect the internal—and vice versa.
The underlying theme that may come up is, “But who am I without this?” Just hold on for one more day (thank you Wilson Phillips), because you’ll find out a bit more each day about how everything fits perfectly into place.
As cliché as it sounds, our lives really are perfectly imperfect. It can just be hard to feel the perfection of it all, as the puzzle pieces don’t seem like they come together. But if you resist when it gets a little uncomfortable, you could run into delays.
A message that’s coming in loud and clear this week is to tune into your heart as a way to assimilate these ups and downs. Your heart chakra can be your anchor this week as you realize what isn’t working—and open up to what is. If you’re feeling a bit topsy turvy, breathe into your heart and give yourself some compassion. The art of being human is messy, after all.
Then, once you're feeling like everything is just as you like it, put your hand on your heart and feel into your gratitude for the wonder of being a human. If you are a regular of this column, you will no doubt know what’s coming next: your inner child is wanting your attention at both stops of this up and down rotation!
As I teach in my inner child healing class, the loving inner parent is essential for giving you a steady container for the ups and downs we experience in life. This week, that loving parent can help expand your capacity for weathering any uncertainty and for feeling comfortable with joy and abundance.
Believe it or not, a lot of us contract when we feel joy coming in. Feeling a heart centered connection to Self is invaluable for all of this.
Tool for the week:
Think of someone you feel completely safe with. Imagine how you feel with that person. Now, take a breath, put your hand on your heart, and imagine your heart expanding.
Breathe into it and feel that sensation of safety and compassion you receive from this person expanding through your whole heart chakra. Visualize it getting bigger, filling up your whole aura. Sit with that feeling for as long as you like.
Throughout the day, take a breath into your heart and recall that feeling. When any uncertainty or reluctance to feel joy comes in, breathe into your heart and remember this.
And when you have a feeling that everything is coming together, breathe into your heart and feel the gratitude for simply being here, right now.
The bottom line.
You may feel a bit like you're getting emotional whiplash this week, as you can’t decide if you’re confused or enlightened. But if you can center into your heart, you’ll feel supported to welcome the treasures of your life as well as the uncertainty.
