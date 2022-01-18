Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help

January 19–26 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead
It is my experience that the Universe is always handing us lessons we can use to up-level our lives. These lessons are meant to help us—not to pummel us, although it can feel that way.
This week, I like to think of the dialogue between us and the Universe going something like this: The Universe asks, "Why are you mad at me? You just told me you want to have more fulfilling relationships! So I'm bringing in the energy to clear out the beliefs you are holding that are preventing that!" And meanwhile, we respond, "I know I said that, but I wanted it to be pretty! Less thriller and more rom-com! And also less…difficult. It's a lot, Uni."
The energy of this week is in some ways a continuation of last week's. Over the next few days, the good ol' Uni could swoop in with some challenges that help us assess what's working for us and what isn't. More specifically, this week will be very centered on relationships.
January 19–26, 2022, energy reading: Consider the role that blame plays in your relationships.
With Venus in retrograde going strong (if you can strongly retrograde, and well, she does), we'll be called to reassess old patterns in relationships that have not served us this week.
I'm finding that blame and responsibility, in particular, will be key themes. They seem to make up a collective pattern that is coming up to be healed. When we are stuck in blaming ourselves or blaming other people, we can't grow. We can't move past the issue. There is a need for less all-or-nothing thinking. The solution? Take a breath and look underneath the blame to find the feelings that are fueling it. When we get clear on our emotional needs, we can get to the core of the issue.
Let's say you're having a hard time making friends and you have a nagging feeling it's because you are just not likable. That's a covert way of blaming yourself. Instead of continuing with the blame game, tune into that feeling of being unlikable and consider what it's telling you. In my experience, that feeling is often your inner child talking! Perhaps it's asking to be seen and comforted and reassured that it's not their fault Janie from work never texted you back. After you soothe this inner voice, you'll be able to get clear on why friendship is so important to you, what kind of friendship you're searching for, and maybe even how and where you can find it.
Or maybe you can't let go of your ex and you keep ruminating on how awful they were to you. Tune into the part of you that's pissed or hurt and journal about it. Feel those feelings and reflect on what you wrote from the perspective of a close friend. Rather than focusing on what the ex did, release some of that pain and let yourself feel seen. As an inner child healing teacher, I have seen so much transformation come from the simple process of reparenting by listening to ourselves with compassion.
When you do this, you're unplugging from the blame dynamic and valuing yourself.
Questions to ask yourself this week:
- If you are a person who grew up with caretakers who often blamed you and didn't take responsibility, where are you being heavy-handed with self-blame?
- If you're having a hard time letting go of a relationship, are you fully blaming them or fully blaming yourself? Where are you seeing things only as black or white? Hint: Asking yourself what you need is a good way to get to the gray and nuance.
- If you are struggling at work or in a relationship, are you quick to blame yourself as opposed to checking in with what you need?
Action to consider this week:
sleep support+
Take a breath and put your hand on your heart. Imagine that a person or work situation that is heavy on your mind is a big bubble above your head. Visualize a cord going from your crown chakra at the top of your head, plugging into the energy of this situation. Unplug the cord and watch the bubble dissipate.
Then, imagine a big, bright sun replacing it. Plug the cord into this life force and feel, sense, or see the light coming down the cord, filling you up.
The bottom line.
The energy this week asks you to look at your relationships and see where they are and aren't serving you. If there is an element of blame or lack of responsibility involved, dig deeper and see what needs you have that are asking to be met or expressed.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.