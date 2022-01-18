Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help

With Venus in retrograde going strong (if you can strongly retrograde, and well, she does), we'll be called to reassess old patterns in relationships that have not served us this week.

I'm finding that blame and responsibility, in particular, will be key themes. They seem to make up a collective pattern that is coming up to be healed. When we are stuck in blaming ourselves or blaming other people, we can't grow. We can't move past the issue. There is a need for less all-or-nothing thinking. The solution? Take a breath and look underneath the blame to find the feelings that are fueling it. When we get clear on our emotional needs, we can get to the core of the issue.

Let's say you're having a hard time making friends and you have a nagging feeling it's because you are just not likable. That's a covert way of blaming yourself. Instead of continuing with the blame game, tune into that feeling of being unlikable and consider what it's telling you. In my experience, that feeling is often your inner child talking! Perhaps it's asking to be seen and comforted and reassured that it's not their fault Janie from work never texted you back. After you soothe this inner voice, you'll be able to get clear on why friendship is so important to you, what kind of friendship you're searching for, and maybe even how and where you can find it.

Or maybe you can't let go of your ex and you keep ruminating on how awful they were to you. Tune into the part of you that's pissed or hurt and journal about it. Feel those feelings and reflect on what you wrote from the perspective of a close friend. Rather than focusing on what the ex did, release some of that pain and let yourself feel seen. As an inner child healing teacher, I have seen so much transformation come from the simple process of reparenting by listening to ourselves with compassion.

When you do this, you're unplugging from the blame dynamic and valuing yourself.