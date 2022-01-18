 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Spirituality
January 19–26 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead

January 19–26 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead

Natasha Levinger
Author & Energy Healer By Natasha Levinger
Author & Energy Healer
Natasha Levinger teaches inner child healing and is a professional intuitive reader and energy healer. She is co-host of the spiritual podcast Magic Monday. Her book, "Inner Child Healing," comes out in Spring 2023. Natasha is offering three free meditations to mindbodygreen readers who sign up for her newsletter.
Why You Should Reflect On Relationships This Week & 3 Questions To Help

Image by mbg creative X Javier Pardina / Stocksy

January 18, 2022 — 17:32 PM
Each week, join author and energy healer Natasha Levinger as she reads the communal energy to predict what's in store for us in the days ahead.

It is my experience that the Universe is always handing us lessons we can use to up-level our lives. These lessons are meant to help us—not to pummel us, although it can feel that way.

This week, I like to think of the dialogue between us and the Universe going something like this: The Universe asks, "Why are you mad at me? You just told me you want to have more fulfilling relationships! So I'm bringing in the energy to clear out the beliefs you are holding that are preventing that!" And meanwhile, we respond, "I know I said that, but I wanted it to be pretty! Less thriller and more rom-com! And also less…difficult. It's a lot, Uni."

The energy of this week is in some ways a continuation of last week's. Over the next few days, the good ol' Uni could swoop in with some challenges that help us assess what's working for us and what isn't. More specifically, this week will be very centered on relationships.

January 19–26, 2022, energy reading: Consider the role that blame plays in your relationships.

With Venus in retrograde going strong (if you can strongly retrograde, and well, she does), we'll be called to reassess old patterns in relationships that have not served us this week.

I'm finding that blame and responsibility, in particular, will be key themes. They seem to make up a collective pattern that is coming up to be healed. When we are stuck in blaming ourselves or blaming other people, we can't grow. We can't move past the issue. There is a need for less all-or-nothing thinking. The solution? Take a breath and look underneath the blame to find the feelings that are fueling it. When we get clear on our emotional needs, we can get to the core of the issue.

Let's say you're having a hard time making friends and you have a nagging feeling it's because you are just not likable. That's a covert way of blaming yourself. Instead of continuing with the blame game, tune into that feeling of being unlikable and consider what it's telling you. In my experience, that feeling is often your inner child talking! Perhaps it's asking to be seen and comforted and reassured that it's not their fault Janie from work never texted you back. After you soothe this inner voice, you'll be able to get clear on why friendship is so important to you, what kind of friendship you're searching for, and maybe even how and where you can find it.

Or maybe you can't let go of your ex and you keep ruminating on how awful they were to you. Tune into the part of you that's pissed or hurt and journal about it. Feel those feelings and reflect on what you wrote from the perspective of a close friend. Rather than focusing on what the ex did, release some of that pain and let yourself feel seen. As an inner child healing teacher, I have seen so much transformation come from the simple process of reparenting by listening to ourselves with compassion.

When you do this, you're unplugging from the blame dynamic and valuing yourself.

Advertisement

Questions to ask yourself this week:

  1. If you are a person who grew up with caretakers who often blamed you and didn't take responsibility, where are you being heavy-handed with self-blame?
  2. If you're having a hard time letting go of a relationship, are you fully blaming them or fully blaming yourself? Where are you seeing things only as black or white? Hint: Asking yourself what you need is a good way to get to the gray and nuance.
  3. If you are struggling at work or in a relationship, are you quick to blame yourself as opposed to checking in with what you need?

Action to consider this week:

sleep support+

sleep support+
Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(221)
sleep support+

Take a breath and put your hand on your heart. Imagine that a person or work situation that is heavy on your mind is a big bubble above your head. Visualize a cord going from your crown chakra at the top of your head, plugging into the energy of this situation. Unplug the cord and watch the bubble dissipate.

Then, imagine a big, bright sun replacing it. Plug the cord into this life force and feel, sense, or see the light coming down the cord, filling you up.

Advertisement

The bottom line.

The energy this week asks you to look at your relationships and see where they are and aren't serving you. If there is an element of blame or lack of responsibility involved, dig deeper and see what needs you have that are asking to be met or expressed.

Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.

Advertisement
Natasha Levinger
Natasha Levinger Author & Energy Healer
Natasha Levinger teaches inner child healing and is a professional intuitive. She is offering three free meditations to mindbodygreen readers who sign up for her newsletter. Natasha is...

More On This Topic

Meditation

How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want

Kimberly Snyder
How To Overcome Your Fears So You Can Start Living The Life You Want
Spirituality

This Zodiac Placement Makes For A Quirky & Independent Person — Do You Have It?

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Placement Makes For A Quirky & Independent Person — Do You Have It?
$49.99

The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy

With Shawn Stevenson
The Essential Guide To Maximizing Your Energy
Beauty

You're Probably Applying Your Perfume Wrong: This Tip Will Make Sure It Lasts

Jamie Schneider
You're Probably Applying Your Perfume Wrong: This Tip Will Make Sure It Lasts
Spirituality

4 Things Great Entrepreneurs Have In Common (Hint: It's All About Energy)

Millana Snow
4 Things Great Entrepreneurs Have In Common (Hint: It's All About Energy)
Routines

Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell

BB Arrington, CPT
Strengthen 360 Degrees Of Your Core With Just One Single Dumbbell
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Change-Makers

7 Ways To Make Less Trash (And Make New Friends Doing It) This Year

Tara McKenna
7 Ways To Make Less Trash (And Make New Friends Doing It) This Year
Beauty

This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)

Jamie Schneider
This Easy Trick Can Make Your Lashes Lifted & Doll-Like (No Curler Necessary!)
Love

What Does It Mean To Be Polysexual? (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Polyamory)

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
What Does It Mean To Be Polysexual? (Hint: It Has Nothing To Do With Polyamory)
Recipes

This Is A Must-Try: A Gut-Soothing Smoothie With Powerhouse Ingredients

Alexandra Engler
This Is A Must-Try: A Gut-Soothing Smoothie With Powerhouse Ingredients
Beauty

Lusting After Long Locks? Try These 10 Oils for Healthy Hair Growth

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
Lusting After Long Locks? Try These 10 Oils for Healthy Hair Growth
Spirituality

Everything You Need To Know About The Zodiac's Most Eclectic Sign

Sarah Regan
Everything You Need To Know About The Zodiac's Most Eclectic Sign
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/energy-report-for-jan-19-26-2022-from-a-professional-intuitive

Your article and new folder have been saved!