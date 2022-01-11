I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde

January 11–18 Energy Reading: What An Intuitive Is Picking Up On For The Week Ahead
When I closed my eyes to tune into the week ahead, I noticed it felt a little less flowy than it did during last week's forecast. And then I remembered: Mercury goes retrograde on Friday.
For those who are unfamiliar, when the planet Mercury is in retrograde, it's considered a good time for revising, reviewing, reflecting, and reassessing in astrology. You may recognize it more as that time of year when your ex-best friend comes out of the woodwork or you hit send on that presentation before you realized it was an old draft. That is the dark side of Mercury retrograde (cue ominous music). But it's not all bad.
When we use this cycle as a reminder to take extra time to review and reassess, we can benefit from it. You might start paying more attention to anything from a relationship that hasn't felt quite right to a car that you've been putting off repairing for weeks.
January 11–18, 2022, energy reading: Slow down, rest, and reflect.
Given this transit, it's no surprise that the energy this week feels a bit like molasses. Now, I happen to love molasses! But if I try to eat it fast, I'm going to get pretty frustrated.
If things are feeling against the flow this week, don't fight it, just allow it. This is a skill we all needed to build last week too, but this week it's even more important.
So, what does this look like in practice? Let's say you are going to meet your friend for a walk but you come up against obstacle after obstacle as you're getting there. Even though it's frustrating, you could take that as a sign to reschedule for another time. Or maybe you made a New Year's resolution to start writing your novel. You sit down to do it but your computer breaks and you realize you're out of coffee and the truth is, you really want to get outside. Just because you don't start that novel today doesn't mean you never will. This isn't the opposite of a pep talk. I'm not telling you to tear up your list of intentions and check in again next year. I just have faith that you will complete your goals faster if you're listening to where the energy (and your intuition) is taking you.
The last part of the message that I'm receiving for the week is that it's important to listen to our need for rest. Often when the collective energy feels the way I described above, it's an invitation to respect the ebbs and flows of our own personal energy. And in this case, it may feel pretty ebb-y. So if you want to take a nap or sit on the couch and read the eighth book of the Outlander series? The collective energy is giving you the thumbs-up to do it. If you don't have the luxury of resting, at least go easy on yourself and take breaks when you can.
Some questions to ask yourself this week:
- Where am I pushing myself and where can I give myself rest?
- What is happening this week that is showing me I'm stuck? And what can I revise there to help it work more efficiently?
- How can I greet a situation as it is instead of trying to change or control it?
- What physical object (car, phone, etc.) needs to be fixed that I've been putting off fixing?
- Is there something I've been putting off telling someone, or a communication breakdown that's been building that I could address?
Actions to consider this week:
sleep support+
Light is my go-to healing tool, and this week it is especially helpful! Light is wonderful because it can help you release the energy that is ready to go and call in higher truths. When you're feeling stuck this week, simply picture yourself breathing in light. When you let go of old energy (maybe after reassessing what wasn't working in a relationship), breathe in light. If you're feeling nervous about addressing one of the things above, breathe in light. When you wake up, let breathing in light be the first thing you do in the morning. The same goes for when you go to bed. Basically, breathe it in when you think of it!
The bottom line.
This week, stop if you are meeting resistance instead of trying to push through it. Look at what in your life could use refining. And perhaps most importantly, take care of yourself and allow yourself to rest.
Want to turn your passion for wellbeing into a fulfilling career? Become a Certified Health Coach! Learn more here.