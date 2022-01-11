I'm A Professional Intuitive & Here's How I'm Navigating Mercury Retrograde

Given this transit, it's no surprise that the energy this week feels a bit like molasses. Now, I happen to love molasses! But if I try to eat it fast, I'm going to get pretty frustrated.

If things are feeling against the flow this week, don't fight it, just allow it. This is a skill we all needed to build last week too, but this week it's even more important.

So, what does this look like in practice? Let's say you are going to meet your friend for a walk but you come up against obstacle after obstacle as you're getting there. Even though it's frustrating, you could take that as a sign to reschedule for another time. Or maybe you made a New Year's resolution to start writing your novel. You sit down to do it but your computer breaks and you realize you're out of coffee and the truth is, you really want to get outside. Just because you don't start that novel today doesn't mean you never will. This isn't the opposite of a pep talk. I'm not telling you to tear up your list of intentions and check in again next year. I just have faith that you will complete your goals faster if you're listening to where the energy (and your intuition) is taking you.

The last part of the message that I'm receiving for the week is that it's important to listen to our need for rest. Often when the collective energy feels the way I described above, it's an invitation to respect the ebbs and flows of our own personal energy. And in this case, it may feel pretty ebb-y. So if you want to take a nap or sit on the couch and read the eighth book of the Outlander series? The collective energy is giving you the thumbs-up to do it. If you don't have the luxury of resting, at least go easy on yourself and take breaks when you can.