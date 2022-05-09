The Important Reason To Pay Extra Attention To Your Dreams This Week

Energy Reading May 10–16, 2022: Prepare For Burst Of Insight & Resistance This Week
There are a lot of moving parts this week, and even though I’m not an astrologer, whenever Mercury goes retrograde I feel I'd be remiss if I didn’t mention it! So here I am, mentioning it, as the messenger planet officially goes retrograde on May 10.
But when I feel into the energy of the week, this retrograde doesn’t seem like the main theme. In fact, last week felt like it had more “lost in translation” energy to it. So what is going on this week?
Energy Reading May 10–16, 2022: Big ideas are coming through—pay attention!
The first part of the week feels quite electric. I see the energy coming into our crown chakras, the center of our highest knowing, like a sparkler getting lit up. This can look like inspiration, ideas, new beginnings, a-ha moments, woo-hoo moments, and "let’s get these ideas out into the world" energy.
It feels like driving home from running errands and suddenly getting ideas for new projects you want to start, or new beginnings you want to pursue. It does feel more like idea inspiration than romantic, but it could be both. It’s your life, you can direct it how you want it! Either way, it does feel kind of explosive in a good way.
If you are feeling any of Mercury retrograde's “against the flow” energy, try not to fight it. There is so much power in acknowledging what's happening and not pretending it isn’t. That doesn’t mean you have to accept it as your fate in life, but it does mean it’s better if you don’t resist it. It can feel counterintuitive, but when we admit to ourselves something isn’t going the way we want it to, it actually frees up that energy so it can shift.
If, for instance, you have a sparkly new idea and you realize that you don’t have the funds to put it forth into the world yet, let yourself feel the disappointment. Be kind to yourself. Let your inner child have their feelings about it. Allow what is to be just as it is.
Then, you may notice you suddenly have ideas for a workaround. You may notice more ideas coming in that are even more innovative because you don’t have the funds. Or, you may just feel more at peace. If you ask me, that’s the biggest gift we can give ourselves. Especially since towards the end of the week, into the weekend, you might feel an undercurrent of something you can’t quite put your finger on but feels a little shadowy.
Watch out for a lull towards the weekend.
As we get into the weekend, you could have feelings about something or someone that you shoved away for a rainy day. It’s not quite raining yet, but it’s looking a little cloudy out, and it may be time to greet it with that inner peace you are establishing by accepting what is.
I don’t mean to sound ominous—because it doesn’t feel bad—it just may not be your favorite thing to look at or contemplate. But there is so much information in the things we initially think we don’t want to deal with. This is where the most beautiful and effective growth can happen, because it creates the space we need for the peace I keep harping on.
The subconscious is rumbling this weekend and it’s a great time to decipher the messages it's trying to send you.
This weekend, it could feel similar to when you wake up from a dream and know there was information there, but you can’t remember it yet. The information itself will be different for everyone, but it feels to me like it could be quite potent and helpful whenever it does come to the surface.
This weekend would be an excellent time for dreamwork. I believe that our dreams are where our inner child talks to us and tells us what they need, what they're desiring, and what their fears are. The subconscious is rumbling this weekend and it’s a great time to decipher the messages it's trying to send you.
Tool for the week:
Tap into the power of your dreams this week. If you’re new to dreamwork, start by writing down anything you can remember as soon as you wake up.
Start noticing patterns or themes that are coming up. Ask yourself questions like, How did this part of my dream make me feel? What does this feeling remind me of? If you are feeling stress in the dream, ask yourself where else in your life you have a similar feeling of stress.
Write down any ideas coming through this week, as well. It’s so important to respect our inspiration, so if you’re getting ideas, make sure to take note. They may slip away if you don’t, and listening to your ideas is one way to honor your inner child and create more self-love.
You can also repeat the mantra, Can I allow what is, to be exactly how it is?
The bottom line.
Ideas are coming through with oomph this week, as Mercury retrograde gives us the opportunity to accept what is. This weekend offers a chance for more information gathering through dreamwork so grab those journals and start exploring your subconscious as you sleep.
