The Important Reason To Pay Extra Attention To Your Dreams This Week

The first part of the week feels quite electric. I see the energy coming into our crown chakras, the center of our highest knowing, like a sparkler getting lit up. This can look like inspiration, ideas, new beginnings, a-ha moments, woo-hoo moments, and "let’s get these ideas out into the world" energy.

It feels like driving home from running errands and suddenly getting ideas for new projects you want to start, or new beginnings you want to pursue. It does feel more like idea inspiration than romantic, but it could be both. It’s your life, you can direct it how you want it! Either way, it does feel kind of explosive in a good way.

If you are feeling any of Mercury retrograde's “against the flow” energy, try not to fight it. There is so much power in acknowledging what's happening and not pretending it isn’t. That doesn’t mean you have to accept it as your fate in life, but it does mean it’s better if you don’t resist it. It can feel counterintuitive, but when we admit to ourselves something isn’t going the way we want it to, it actually frees up that energy so it can shift.

If, for instance, you have a sparkly new idea and you realize that you don’t have the funds to put it forth into the world yet, let yourself feel the disappointment. Be kind to yourself. Let your inner child have their feelings about it. Allow what is to be just as it is.

Then, you may notice you suddenly have ideas for a workaround. You may notice more ideas coming in that are even more innovative because you don’t have the funds. Or, you may just feel more at peace. If you ask me, that’s the biggest gift we can give ourselves. Especially since towards the end of the week, into the weekend, you might feel an undercurrent of something you can’t quite put your finger on but feels a little shadowy.