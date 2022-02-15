Why This Professional Intuitive Wants You To Set Boundaries This Week

I feel this week's energy is encouraging us to set boundaries around relationships that have felt like a lot of work. The energy is bringing attention to the feeling you've had that you need to work on this relationship, or you aren't being fair or nice.

You have a right to not want a friendship or relationship for any reason other than you simply don't want it, and you'll be aware of that this week. Happy Valentine's Day? But seriously, this is great news, because when you are honest with yourself about which relationships you don't want to put your energy into, you can dedicate your energy to the ones that you do want to invest in.

Once we peel back any limiting patterns or relationship dynamics that have likely been with us since childhood, we reveal a soft underbelly of ourselves that hasn't seen the light of day in a while. We reveal raw material of expansive energy of who you really are.

It may feel like you don't even know who this is without the patterning, but it should still feel good. It may take some courage to explore, Wait, what do I really want without this limiting belief of who I am? Who am I even without it? But when you do, it should feel like the unfolding is fun, heart-centered, and even exciting.

These past couple of weeks I've been feeling an addition of light and assistance from the universe that's rooting for us to get to this energy of who we really are. It feels to me like the energy has been super-boosted with information, like the universe is up there going, "Just give them the answers to the test so they can get to it already!"

So in that spirit, this week it can help to recognize when the patterns that aren't serving us are coming up so that we can consciously choose to no longer participate in them.