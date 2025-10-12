Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Close Banner
Beauty

I Asked 3 Estheticians For Their Best DIY Facial Tips—Here’s What They Said

Hannah Frye
Author:
Hannah Frye
October 12, 2025
Hannah Frye
Beauty & Health Editor
By Hannah Frye
Smiling woman putting on face mask
Image by Ali Harper / Stocksy
October 12, 2025
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

At-home facials are a wonderful act of self-care, whether you're pampering yourself or treating a loved one. While some steps, like extractions, are best left to professionals, there's a range of DIY-friendly techniques that can brighten your complexion, without overdoing it.

To ensure you're giving yourself the ultimate at-home facial experience, I reached out to three expert estheticians for their top tips. Soothing spa sounds on—let's get started.

1.

Sofie Pavitt, NYC-based acne specialist: Cryotherapy & LED

First up, we have Sofie Pavitt, a highly regarded esthetician based in New York City, revered by editors for her transformative work with acne-prone clients. She is best known for showcasing remarkable before-and-after photos depicting the journey from breakouts to smooth, clear skin in just a few months. Needless to say, her insights are invaluable.

When I asked Pavitt about at-home facials, she emphasized specific treatments, particularly recommending cryotherapy and LED devices.

For the cooling effect, she naturally turns to her own brand's Nice Ice Toner Pads, designed to boost circulation, reduce inflammation, and soothe irritation—three essential objectives for an effective at-home facial.

Additionally, Pavitt suggests investing in an LED mask to stimulate collagen production and achieve a radiant glow.

While these devices can be costly, it's crucial to invest in a high-quality product that delivers results, rather than ending up with something resembling Christmas lights.

SHOP: Here's our comprehensive guide, led by experts, to smart shopping for LED masks (including our top recommendations).

2.

Melissa Croff, holistic medical aesthetician: Use at-home chemical peels

Next up is Melissa Croff, a medical aesthetician with a holistic approach. In her spa, Root+Glow, Melissa leans into safe, but effective chemical peels and suggests doing the same at home with DIY-friendly products. Exfoliating peels are amazing for smoothing fine lines, fading dark spots, clearing pores, and giving the complexion a brighting boost.

The difference between an in-office peel and one you administer yourself is the strength of the acids inside. So you can think of at-home peels as a stronger exfoliating treatment than a serum you’d use a few times a week. You’ll reserve an at-home peel for occasional use, typically every few weeks or so. 

Croff’s go-to product is one you can use more often than most DIY peels, because it’s fairly gentle: the iS Clinical Active Peel System. “It is a powerful, yet gentle two-step treatment designed to resurface and polish the skin while providing hydration, rejuvenation, and antioxidant protection,” she explains. 

Moreover, Melissa notes that the Active Peel towelettes are biodegradable and break down safely into the earth, adding an eco-friendly element to the treatment.

Editor's note

Some at-home peels are too strong for sensitive skin. As a safety precaution, everyone should test their peel on a small patch of skin before applying it to the whole face. If you spot tons of redness, bumps, or severe itch, it’s probably not for you.
3.

Joanna Vargas, celebrity esthetician

Finally, we have the legendary celebrity esthetician, Joanna Vargas. Her recommendation is a tried-and-true step: A super hydrating sheet mask, elevated with a cooling touch. 

“I love a sheet mask because it’s so easy to use, and I love calming the redness that might come out after a great exfoliation,” she says. To level up the experience, you can go over your sheet mask with a cooling item–an ice globe, ice cubes, etc. to help de-puff the skin and double down on the irritation relief. 

Like Pavitt, Vargas also has her own skincare line. Within the collection, she deems the Eden Instant Lift sheet mask the best product for DIY facials. This mask harnesses the power of the antioxidant CoQ10 along with apple stem cells to lift, plump, and hydrate the skin all at once.

Of course, your skin goals will dictate exactly what your DIY facial calls for. However, these steps are a surefire way to boost radiance and revive dull skin regardless.

Editor's note

The best facials happen when you take the time to slow down and relax before you begin. Instead of rushing through every step, consider taking a few minutes to set the lighting, and soothing music, burn your favorite candle, and take some deep breaths. Trust me, it’ll make the process a whole lot more enjoyable.

Shop products mentioned

Sofie Pavitt Face

Nice Ice

$68
Sofie Pavitt Face Nice Ice

IS Clinical

Active Peel Treatment System

$92
iS Clinical Active Peel Treatment System

Joanna Vargas

Eden Instant Life Mask

From $17
Joanna Vargas Eden Instant Life Mask

The takeaway

The experts swear by cryotherapy, at-home chemical peels, and hydrating sheet masks to take your DIY facial to the next level. It's wise to reserve more intensive treatments like derma rolling and extractions for the pros to avoid any skin mishaps. Need more at-home facial inspiration? Check out this 8-step routine to get started.