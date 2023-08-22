With the Instant Pot, if you are disabled and have mobility issues, you don’t have to stand in the kitchen while cooking; if you are neurodivergent, there aren’t a lot of things vying for your attention. When cooking under pressure, you just set it and walk away. I have all sorts of tips and tricks to save on kitchen and food prep pain. If you work, you can have wonderfully delicious and complex foods without the fuss and time.

Not only are they helpful for those with mobility issues and pain disorders, but electric pressure cookers are great if you have certain conditions that make eating food difficult. If you need soft meals, they beat a slow cooker because meals take less time to cook with better results. They are also perfect for neurodivergent people, especially when executive function is affected.