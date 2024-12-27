Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Beauty

This Overnight Treatment Makes Aging Skin Look Firm, Smooth & Supple

Carleigh Ferrante
Author:
Carleigh Ferrante
December 27, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
By Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Senior Commerce Editor
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
photo of woman applying skin care to her face on yellow background
Image by mbg creative
December 27, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Aging is something to celebrate, but the changes to your skin can be frustrating. Whether it’s fine lines, crepey skin, discoloration, or a generally lackluster complexion, you may find yourself wanting to turn back the clock.

This quest led me to the Eight Saints Up The Anti night cream, which has nearly 3,000 perfect 5-star ratings on Amazon from women of all ages who say it visibly smoothed their fine lines and wrinkles and brought a healthy glow back to their skin. One even swears the natural cream is “like hitting the reset button on your face.” 

It's powered by three science-backed ingredients: hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides, all known for promoting healthier, younger-looking skin.

Needless to say, I started testing the cream immediately—and I strongly encourage you to do the same.

Eight Saints Up The Anti

$44
Eight Saints Up The Anti Night Cream

What's great about this night cream

It's made with natural, science-backed ingredients

I'm quite particular about the products I use on my skin, so I appreciate that all Eight Saints formulas are plant-based, cruelty-free, dermatologist-approved, and made in the United States.

Up The Anti is made with natural ingredients, each with impressive science-backed benefits.

RELATED: This Is The Derm-Approved Secret To Plump, Wrinkle-Free Skin

What's great about this night cream

It's great for all skin types

The brand says the Up The Anti cream is particularly good for those with dull skin, redness, fine lines, and/or wrinkles—and it's safe for all skin types (dry, oily, combination, acne-prone, etc.).

I'm prone to redness and irritation, and I've experienced neither since I started using this cream.

The texture is smooth, not greasy

Thicker night creams tend to sit on top of my skin and feel too heavy on my face, but this non-greasy formula melts right in. The very first night I used the cream, I could feel my skin drinking it in.

A little bit goes a long way, which is great because I know the container will last me at least three to four months.

The results speak for themselves

As one reviewer aptly put it: "[This cream] does what no other night cream has been able to do." In just one use it instantly softened my dry, thirsty skin—and the next morning I woke up with a subtle glow that lasted through the entire day.

I've only been testing the cream for two weeks, but if the 3,500+ reviews are any indication, I have a lot to look forward to.

Here's what other testers say:

  • "My skin is really dry from perimenopause and since I started using Up the Anti, it has felt and looked so much better. My skin has a refreshed glow that had been missing for a while."
  • "Every time I use it, I feel like I just had a facial. It isn't oily and doesn't dry out my skin during the night."
  • "I'm 44 and have fairly good skin, but I deal with age spots, hormonal pimples and dryness at times. This makes my skin feel new, refreshed and smooth in the morning. I truly have noticed less lines and healthier skin the longer I use it."
  • "My skin was soft, dewy, and glowing after only one night. I continued to use it every night until the sample ran out, and my skin loved it. The texture of my skin has also changed and is much smoother."
  • "I use it on my crows feet in the evening and they’re softening after about two months of daily use. Great product for older dry skin."
  • "I’ve lost some weight recently and this cream has really helped with the sagging skin on my neck."

Eight Saints Up The Anti

$44
Eight Saints Up The Anti Night Cream

What I'd change about the Up The Anti cream

So far, my only complaint about the cream is that I don't love the scent. I will say, though, that I seem to be in my own camp here, as many reviewers actually rave about it—but I prefer fully unscented skincare.

The takeaway

The reviews caught my attention, but my early results from the Up The Anti night cream are keeping me consistent. My skin looks brighter, smoother, and plumper than it did two weeks ago—and I can't wait to see the long-term benefits for myself.

Why not join me in aging in reverse?

Editor's tip: The discount is also valid on my go-to eye cream that perks up my entire face.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup
Beauty

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"
Home

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"

Emma Loewe

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen
Beauty

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

Jamie Sanders

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?
Beauty

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?

Jamie Schneider

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup
Beauty

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"
Home

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"

Emma Loewe

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen
Beauty

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

Jamie Sanders

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?
Beauty

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?

Jamie Schneider

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup
Beauty

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"
Home

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"

Emma Loewe

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen
Beauty

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

Jamie Sanders

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?
Beauty

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?

Jamie Schneider

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup
Beauty

11 Tricks To Make Your Eyes Look Bigger & Brighter, With & Without Makeup

Jamie Schneider

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"
Home

How To Make Your Candles Last Longer & Prevent "Tunneling"

Emma Loewe

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?
Beauty

Eau de Toilette vs. Eau de Parfum: Which Fragrance Form Is For You?

Alexandra Engler

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen
Beauty

These 3 Ingredients Are A+ For Firmer Skin & Restoring Collagen

Jamie Sanders

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?
Beauty

Asking For A Friend: Should I Be Using A Toner Or Astringent For Clear Skin?

Jamie Schneider

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)
Home

A Pro Organizer On How To Organize A Packed Fridge (Because, Leftovers)

Sarah Regan

more Lifestyle
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

9 Benefits Of Using Aloe Vera For Skin Care & More25 Natural Ways To Maintain Youthful Glowing SkinVinegar and Baking Soda For Hair: DIY Clarifying ShampooDry Brushing: A Step-By-Step Guide + The 3 Best Skin Benefits13 All-Natural Moisturizers You Can Find In The KitchenHow To Make Your Hair Grow Faster: 8 Natural Hair Growth Tips
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.