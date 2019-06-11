When you think about how you can take steps to lighten your environmental impact, you might consider things like declining plastic straws, composting your veggie scraps, biking to work, ditching your traditional shampoo for a shampoo bar, or bringing your own reusable bags to the grocery store. But you probably haven't given a whole lot of thought to switching up your toilet paper. After all, you kind of have to use it (unless you're into the whole bidet thing), and you might assume—like many people do—that it's all pretty much the same.

But the truth is, our use of conventional toilet paper is contributing to deforestation, according to a recent report from the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC). That's because the bulk of toilet paper sold and used in the United States is not made from sustainable or recycled materials but instead from virgin wood pulp that comes from centuries-old trees grown in the Canadian boreal forest. (Worldwide, it's estimated that the equivalent of about 27,000 trees are flushed down the toilet or tossed in the trash every day in the form of conventional TP.)

Why is this so bad? For one, it can exacerbate the effects of climate change. According to the report, when the boreal forest is degraded from logging, "its capacity to continue sequestering carbon significantly declines and releases into the atmosphere carbon that had been locked up in the trees and soils." Additionally, logging these forests strips indigenous communities (over 600 of them) and wildlife (such as caribou, pine marten, and loads of songbirds) of their natural habitats.

So what's a good alternative? In addition to any TP made with a high percentage of post-consumer recycled materials, bamboo-based bath tissue is a great choice. Unlike trees, which can take 30 years to grow back and mature, bamboo can grow back (with no need for replanting) within months and is ready to be harvested again within a year or two.

Here, five highly rated bamboo toilet paper brands that will lighten your environmental impact—some of which also have pretty impressive philanthropic efforts (and look really great in your bathroom). Pro tip: Subscribe for monthly delivery so you never end up stranded.