Hands down, No. 2 has the prettiest recycled paper packaging we've ever seen, and you can pick from a number of different soy-ink-based patterns to match your bathroom's decor ("In Full Bloom" is our top pick).

Beyond aesthetics, though, we love that No. 2 is ultra-smooth and made from bamboo that's certified sustainable by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

No.2 Toilet Paper, $19.50/ 8 rolls ($2.44/roll)