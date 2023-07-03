When it’s raining, too hot or humid, or you want to rack up your daily steps while you work, a treadmill is a convenient and popular choice to get some movement in. Our head of video, Andreas von Scheele, is a lifelong triathlete who tested multiple treadmills in the months leading up to this Echelon Stride review. This model (along with all Echelon treadmills, bikes, and more) is currently 15% off in the brand's 4th of July sale.

Walking for only 30 minutes, four times per week can reduce your risk of heart failure, depression1 , and anxiety. With similar benefits, running reduces risks of all-cause mortality by 45%2 . Even short stints on a treadmill for a few minutes between tasks or work-from-home breaks can improve your blood sugar and cholesterol and increase blood flow2 .

Still, fitting a treadmill into even a large room can be a challenge. Most designs are bulky, not all that aesthetically pleasing, and take up valuable living space.

What’s more, treadmills can be expensive, which makes choosing one that’s high quality while still being affordable enough of a dilemma to put most people off making a decision. The Echelon Stride has gained popularity as a well-priced, durable option that's compact and folds up easily for storage.