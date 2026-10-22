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Eating With Someone You Love May Help Lower Your Blood Sugar
Think about the last really good meal you shared with someone you love. Maybe it was dinner with your partner, a long lunch with a friend, or a Sunday morning breakfast with your family.
There's something about sharing a meal that makes the experience feel different. We tend to linger a little longer, talk more, and enjoy the food as much as the company.
We already know that strong relationships are associated with better mental health, physical health, and longevity. But what if being around people we love also changes how our bodies function in the moment?
That's the question researchers set out to explore, looking at something we don't typically associate with our social lives: blood sugar regulation.
Eating alone versus with a loved one
In a new study1 published in Science Advances, researchers investigated whether being near someone we're close to could help our bodies regulate basic physiological processes more efficiently.
For the blood sugar experiment, ~100 participants completed a standardized carbohydrate challenge under two conditions: once alone and once in the presence of a close partner.
The researchers wanted to see whether having someone familiar nearby changed how the body handled the same carbohydrate intake. They measured how much blood glucose rose after eating and how quickly it returned to baseline.
They also ran separate experiments looking at how people regulated their body temperature during cold exposure and how their nervous systems responded to stress. These included 116 participants in the temperature experiment, 115 adults in the stress experiment, and 56 infants in a separate stress-response experiment.
Together, these experiments allowed researchers to investigate whether social connection might influence more than just how relaxed or happy we feel.
Eating with a loved one = smaller blood sugar spikes
After consuming the same standardized carbohydrates, participants experienced smaller blood sugar spikes and returned to their baseline levels faster when they were with a close partner compared with when they were alone.
That suggests their bodies were able to manage the rise in blood sugar more efficiently simply because someone they felt connected to was nearby.
And the benefits weren't limited to glucose regulation.
In the other experiments, people also regulated their body temperature more efficiently during cold exposure and showed lower physiological stress responses when they were with someone close to them. Researchers observed similar benefits in infants' stress responses.
What's especially interesting is that the glucose findings couldn't simply be explained by participants feeling less stressed. Physical touch wasn't necessary for the benefits, either. The researchers believe something broader may be happening.
Why social connection may influence metabolism
The researchers call this idea "social physiology," which is essentially the theory that our bodies may be better at maintaining balance when we're around people we feel connected to.
Our bodies are constantly working to keep things within a healthy range. Blood sugar rises after a meal, body temperature responds to the environment, and our nervous systems adjust to stressful situations. This process is called homeostasis.
Traditionally, we've thought about these functions as things our bodies manage independently. But this research suggests that the people around us may influence how efficiently those processes happen.
The researchers don't yet know exactly why. It's possible that our brains have evolved to expect social connection and use the presence of trusted people as information when regulating the body.
Of course, this doesn't mean eating with a friend will prevent diabetes or that social connection can replace nutrition, exercise, or medical care. The experiments measured short-term physiological responses, not long-term disease outcomes. And not every participant benefited equally from having someone nearby.
Still, the findings offer an interesting new way to think about the relationship between our social lives and physical health.
The takeaway
We spend plenty of time thinking about what we're eating, how much we're moving, and whether we're getting enough sleep. But the people we spend our days with deserve a place in the health conversation, too.
This study suggests that social connection may influence some of our body's most basic functions, including how we process a meal.
So if you need another reason to invite a friend over for dinner, make time for family breakfast, or enjoy a long lunch with someone you love, consider this one.