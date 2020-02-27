Researchers from the University of Toronto analyzed the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging, which includes 26,991 adults between 45 and 85 years old. They used the data to determine which lifestyle factors might affect or lead to anxiety disorders.

Aside from gender, marital status, income, immigrant status, and other health issues, researchers looked at the daily diets of participants. Women who followed a Western diet—which according to the study is high in refined grains, sugary products, and processed foods—were found to be "significantly more likely to have an anxiety disorder compared to those with a balanced diet consisting of fruits, vegetables, meat, fish, and whole grains."

The latter diet is most closely related to a Mediterranean diet, which we already know has an abundance of health benefits, but the emphasis on fruits and veggies seemed to have the greatest effect.

"For those who consumed less than three sources of fruits and vegetables daily, there was at least a 24% higher odds of anxiety disorder diagnosis," said lead author of the study Karen Davison, Ph.D., MSc, R.D.