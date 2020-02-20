Eating Fruits & Veggies May Help With Menopause Symptoms, Study Says

The new study sought to establish the relationship between eating specific fruits and vegetables and menopause symptoms. Previous studies have established lifestyle factors, like diet, are important in managing menopause symptoms, along with the Mediterranean diet and diets high in fruits and vegetables. But this study wanted to see what specifically alleviated symptoms.

According to the paper, they considered "subtypes such as green, yellow, cruciferous and other vegetables, plus citrus, berry, and other fruit" separately from overall fruit and vegetable intake, which was also evaluated.

Participants reported their diets along with tracking menopause symptoms so that researchers could find patterns. To track symptoms, researchers broke created three categories, to allow for more specificity in how different foods impacted symptoms. The groups were somatic symptoms (like hot flashes and trouble sleeping), psychological symptoms (like depressive mood and anxiety), and urogenital symptoms (like bladder complaints and vaginal dryness).

Based on the reports from participants, the researchers found that some specific fruits and veggies have a positive impact, while others actually made symptoms worse. They reported that in this study citrus fruits were found to have an adverse impact on somatic symptoms, while leafy green vegetables were found to have a particularly positive impact.