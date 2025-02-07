Skip to Content
Functional Food

This Common Breakfast Food May Lower Alzheimer's Risk, New Study Found

Ava Durgin
February 07, 2025
Image by Mental Art + Design / Stocksy
February 07, 2025

If you're a fan of eggs, here's something to crack into: new research1 suggests that eating eggs regularly may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s dementia—a neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions of aging adults in the U.S.

Eggs: A brain-boosting superfood?

The study found1 that consuming more than one egg per week was linked to a 47% lower risk of developing dementia. Eating two or more eggs weekly provided similar brain-protective effects. But what makes eggs such a powerful ally for brain health?

It turns out that eggs are packed with key nutrients like choline, omega-3 fatty acids, and lutein, all of which are essential for brain function and memory.

Notably, 39% of the protective effects seen in the study were attributed to choline, an essential nutrient that helps maintain cognitive function by supporting the neurotransmitter acetylcholine.

Why Alzheimer's prevention matters

Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of cognitive decline among older adults, currently affecting 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and older, a number projected to double by 20602.

This devastating disease leads to memory loss, behavioral changes, and a decline in daily functioning. As the aging population grows, dietary interventions that may help lower Alzheimer’s risk are increasingly valuable.

How eggs support the brain

Unlike some brain-friendly foods, eggs are highly accessible and palatable, making them a practical addition to most diets.

How to add more brain-supporting foods to your diet

Beyond eggs, focus on whole, nutrient-dense foods to support brain health, including:

  • Leafy greens high in lutein
  • Fatty fish rich in omega-3s
  • Nuts and seeds for healthy fats

The takeaway

Though no single food can entirely prevent Alzheimer’s, research like this highlights the importance of smart dietary choices.

So next time you're deciding between oatmeal or an omelet, consider cracking an egg or two for the sake of your brain health—you just might be investing in a sharper future.

