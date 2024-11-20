Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Integrative Health

Add These Eye-Critical Carotenoids To Your Diet For Vision Longevity Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Author:
Morgan Chamberlain
November 20, 2024
Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
By Morgan Chamberlain
Former mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is mindbodygreen's former supplement editor. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Cool older woman tying up her hair
Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy
November 20, 2024

It’s common for our eyesight to get worse as we get older, whether from cataracts, ocular diseases, or other eye-related health concerns.

The leading cause of vision loss in older adults is age-related macular degeneration, aka AMD. Approximately 20 million people1 in the U.S. over 40 were estimated to have AMD, according to a 2022 JAMA Ophthalmology study.

AMD occurs when the macula (a part of the retina) is damaged. It doesn’t cause complete blindness but rather blurred central vision that makes it difficult to read, drive, see faces, and do everyday activities at home (e.g., cooking, housework, etc.). 

Scientists believe the primary causes of AMD are exposure to oxidative stress (i.e., damage to cells) and inflammatory reactions.

As such, optimizing your diet with vision-critical nutrients—such as key carotenoids that combat reactive oxygen species (ROS) and exhibit anti-inflammatory actions—can be beneficial in preventing AMD.

The vision-supporting power of carotenoids

Carotenoids are red, orange, and yellow fat-soluble pigments produced by plants. Lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin are xanthophylls (a specific category of carotenoids that demonstrate potent antioxidant and neuroprotective properties) that help protect the eyes from oxidative damage. 

Lutein and zeaxanthin, which are found in concentrations 1,000 times higher2 in the eye than other tissues throughout the body, are particularly beneficial in reducing AMD risk. In one Ophthalmology study, researchers found that individuals with the highest lutein and zeaxanthin intake were 65% less likely3 to develop neovascular AMD compared to those with the lowest intake.

According to a 2022 Nutrients review, lutein and zeaxanthin help protect both the retina and the lens from age-related changes and can even help delay the progression of AMD4

While astaxanthin isn’t as concentrated in the eye, its antioxidant actions are approximately ten times greater5 than lutein and zeaxanthin, per a 2020 Marine Drugs review.

Astaxanthin has been shown to address choroidal neovascularization (CNV)—a hallmark feature of AMD in which oxidative stress and inflammation cause new blood vessels to grow into the eye and leak, leading to vision loss. 

By getting more of these carotenoids in your diet, you can help protect your eyes from age-related macular degeneration and vision loss.

How to get more carotenoids in your diet

Your body cannot make carotenoids on its own, which means you need to consume them via foods and/or dietary supplements to bolster healthy levels.

To support optimal eye health and longevity, research suggests you need at least 10 milligrams of lutein, 2 milligrams of zeaxanthin, and 6 milligrams of astaxanthin daily.

When it comes to food, lutein and zeaxanthin can be found in leafy greens (e.g., kale, spinach, and collards), avocado, green peas, orange peppers, and eggs. Astaxanthin is primarily found in marine-derived foods, such as salmon, shrimp, lobster, and algae. 

For a simpler way to get efficacious daily doses of lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin, you can also consider taking a premium eye health supplement.

Check out mindbodygreen’s guide to vision longevity supplements to learn what to look for and see our product recommendations. 

The takeaway

Worsening eyesight is common in older adults, but it doesn’t have to be inevitable. Try increasing your dietary intake of eye-critical carotenoids lutein, zeaxanthin, and astaxanthin to help protect your eyes from AMD and other age-related vision loss.

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Integrative Health

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Integrative Health

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Integrative Health

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Is How To Enhance Your DNA & Slow Down Aging (It's Easier Than You Think)
Integrative Health

This Is How To Enhance Your DNA & Slow Down Aging (It's Easier Than You Think)

Hannah Frye

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)
Paid Content | Oral-B

The 5 Biggest Myths About Proper Oral Care (& What To Do Instead)

Braelyn Wood

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep
Integrative Health

The Last Thing A Neuroscientist Does Before Bed To Prep Her Brain For Sleep

Tara Swart, M.D., Ph.D.

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD
Integrative Health

4 Easy Tips To Detox Your Body Every Single Day, Backed By An MD

Jason Wachob

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD
Integrative Health

Eat These 5 Underrated Foods To Boost Metabolism, Says An MD

Jason Wachob

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead
Integrative Health

This Type Of Fasting Isn't Safe Long Term: Here's What To Do Instead

Sanjana Gupta

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out
Integrative Health

This Common Factor Could Be Making You Less Motivated To Work Out

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet
Healthy Weight

One Thing To Prioritize For Weight Loss — That Has Nothing To Do With Diet

Sarah Regan

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist
Mental Health

Can’t Stay Focused? What To Do (& Not Do), From A Neuroscientist

Emily Kelleher

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin
Integrative Health

Research Calls Out Concerning Potential Side Effects Of Melatonin

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.

This Is How To Enhance Your DNA & Slow Down Aging (It's Easier Than You Think)
Integrative Health

This Is How To Enhance Your DNA & Slow Down Aging (It's Easier Than You Think)

Hannah Frye

more Health
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

10 Signs You Have An Unhealthy Gut + How To Help From Doctors15 Ways To Maintain A Healthy Blood Sugar Level NaturallyNicotinamide Riboside: A Complete Guide To NR SupplementsMagnesium Glycinate: Uses Benefits Side Effects & MoreWhat Breaks A Fast According To 5 IF ExpertsProbiotics For Bloating & Digestion: Experts Share What To Know
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.