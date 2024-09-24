Advertisement
3 Easy Makeup Tips For Maturing Skin From A Top Pro
"Beauty doesn't need to be as overwhelming as we are conditioned to think it should be," says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin, who literally wrote the book on getting that no-fuss yet polished makeup look (Read Lazy Perfection: The Art of Looking Great Without Really Trying). In this episode of Clean Beauty School, I chatted with Patinkin about finding your signature detail, little makeup touches that can go a long way, and why we need to rethink consumer culture in beauty.
And of course I got Patinkin to share her best beauty tips. She notes that many of those she advises tend to have drier, more mature skin. So these tips are more geared toward that demographic, but honestly, they're just good insights across the board.
And one of the main takeaways she tries to share with her clients? Don't get too caught up in arbitrary, overly strict rules: "Beauty is about moderation. I've never subscribed to the 'you shoulds' & 'you musts,'" she says. So in the spirit of that, take these quotes as informed suggestions and fold them into your routine however works best for you. Because ultimately, makeup is just about making you feel good.
Brighten things up
For Patinkin, brightening up the face is the easiest and most efficient way to make your skin look instantly healthy. "Any sort of product that evens out the tone of your skin and helps it look brighter is an important product to have in your kit. It could be concealer, tinted moisturizer, tinted sunscreen, or a full-coverage foundation. It doesn't matter," she says. "I always tell people, things like freckles, scars, or fine lines, none of those things need to be covered up—but brightness in the skin is something that always makes you look healthy."
Home in on your details
It's all in the details, as they say. "There's usually one product or one step in your beauty routine that changes the game. For me personally, pretty much every day I wear a smudgy eyeliner. That's the detail I like. But it's different for everybody," she says. "For some people, it's filling and shaping your brows. For others, it's putting on a little blush or a pop of color on the lips. It doesn't matter, but most people have one step that just changes how they feel." Once you find that thing that makes you feel more like you? Embrace it and have fun.
Opt for cream textures — particularly cream blush
Multiuse products are the backbone of a minimalist beauty routine. Particularly, Patinkin notes, a creamy color of your choice. "Cream blush is a great detail product because you can use it on lips, cheeks, and eyes," she says. "There are a million different ways that you can apply it: You can contour with it, you can make the apple of your cheek look fuller, you can add color to the eyelid, and you can just add a pop of brightness anywhere you want!"
For more information and makeup inspiration, tune in.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel