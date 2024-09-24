3 Easy Makeup Tips For Maturing Skin From A Top Pro

It's all in the details, as they say. "There's usually one product or one step in your beauty routine that changes the game. For me personally, pretty much every day I wear a smudgy eyeliner. That's the detail I like. But it's different for everybody," she says. "For some people, it's filling and shaping your brows. For others, it's putting on a little blush or a pop of color on the lips. It doesn't matter, but most people have one step that just changes how they feel." Once you find that thing that makes you feel more like you? Embrace it and have fun.