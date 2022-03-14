It’s common to have unresolved trauma built up in the body and brain—sometimes it’s so ingrained, you might not even realize it’s there. Spiritual teacher and New York Times bestselling author Gabby Bernstein explained this concept on a recent episode of the mindbodygreen podcast: "Any feeling of being unsafe [can] activate a small-T trauma or a big-T trauma,” she says, and it can surface during times you feel out of control (like, I don’t know, during a two-year-long pandemic).

Even though you may have internalized these traumas over the years, they can actually have a much larger impact on your mental health. Luckily, there are a few different processes you can do both on your own and with a professional to uncover and heal these traumas over time.

One of these methods is what Bernstein calls a “rage on the page” practice, which stems from a larger EMDR technique (eye movement desensitization and reprocessing). Allow us to break down all the details below: