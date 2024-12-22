Skip to Content
Recipes

This Cucumber & Greens Gazpacho Recipe Is A Light & Refreshing Dish For Any Season

Eliza Sullivan
Author:
Eliza Sullivan
December 22, 2024
Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Nutrition & Health Writer
Eliza Sullivan is a food writer and SEO editor at mindbodygreen. She writes about food, recipes, and nutrition—among other things. She studied journalism at Boston University.
Image by Nadine Greeff / Stocksy
December 22, 2024

This gazpacho recipe comes courtesy of Max La Manna on Instagram, where he shares vegan, low-waste recipes that always make us want to hop into our kitchens. This green gazpacho is perfect for a busy evening because it's as simple as adding the ingredients to your blender and chilling it in the fridge.

The mix of greens includes cucumbers, avocado, lime, and basil—which are ingredients you often find in a gazpacho recipe. Creamy plant-based yogurt helps bring the mix together, along with some good extra-virgin olive oil and a bit of water.

One unique addition is the green ends of leeks, which add a subtle onion flavor to the mixture that you may not expect, but you'll certainly appreciate.

Cucumber Gazpacho

Serves 2 to 4

Ingredients

  • 1 large cucumber
  • ½ avocado
  • juice of ½ lime
  • 1 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 leek, just the green top
  • 2 tbsp. plant-based yogurt
  • Cold water (see recipe below for quantity)
  • 2 sprigs of basil, plus stems
  • Salt
  • Black pepper

Method

  1. Place the entire cucumber into the blender—no need to peel or remove seeds.
  2. Blend with the remaining ingredients.
  3. Slowly and carefully pour the water through the top of the blender (if possible). Only enough water until the consistency is smooth and creamy. If too thick, add more water.
  4. Chill in the fridge for up to 1 hour or overnight.
  5. Garnish with extra slices of cucumber, toasted seeds, and microgreens.

More On This Topic

This Mineral Can Help Prevent Brain Shrinkage—Do You Get Enough Of It?
Functional Food

This Mineral Can Help Prevent Brain Shrinkage—Do You Get Enough Of It?

Jenny Fant

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out
Paid Content | The Vitamin Shoppe

What Superfood Supplement Do You Need In Your Life? Take This Quiz To Find Out

Alexandra B. Engler

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It
Recipes

This Neuroscientist's Salad Recipe Is Brimming With Brain-Healthy Nutrients, How To Make It

Hannah Frye

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type
Functional Food

Protein Powder Upset Your Stomach? You Might Want To Switch To This Type

Adam Meyer

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar
Functional Food

15 High-Protein, Savory Breakfast Ideas That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Sarah Garone, NDTR

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking
Functional Food

15 Innovative, Plant-Based Ways To Substitute Eggs In Cooking & Baking

Sarah Regan

