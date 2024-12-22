Advertisement
This Cucumber & Greens Gazpacho Recipe Is A Light & Refreshing Dish For Any Season
This gazpacho recipe comes courtesy of Max La Manna on Instagram, where he shares vegan, low-waste recipes that always make us want to hop into our kitchens. This green gazpacho is perfect for a busy evening because it's as simple as adding the ingredients to your blender and chilling it in the fridge.
The mix of greens includes cucumbers, avocado, lime, and basil—which are ingredients you often find in a gazpacho recipe. Creamy plant-based yogurt helps bring the mix together, along with some good extra-virgin olive oil and a bit of water.
One unique addition is the green ends of leeks, which add a subtle onion flavor to the mixture that you may not expect, but you'll certainly appreciate.
Cucumber Gazpacho
Serves 2 to 4
Ingredients
- 1 large cucumber
- ½ avocado
- juice of ½ lime
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 leek, just the green top
- 2 tbsp. plant-based yogurt
- Cold water (see recipe below for quantity)
- 2 sprigs of basil, plus stems
- Salt
- Black pepper
Method
- Place the entire cucumber into the blender—no need to peel or remove seeds.
- Blend with the remaining ingredients.
- Slowly and carefully pour the water through the top of the blender (if possible). Only enough water until the consistency is smooth and creamy. If too thick, add more water.
- Chill in the fridge for up to 1 hour or overnight.
- Garnish with extra slices of cucumber, toasted seeds, and microgreens.
