For many families, grocery shopping can be one of the most time-consuming parts of getting dinner on the table, especially when busy work schedules, after-school activities, or young kids are involved. Grocery delivery can help eliminate an extra errand, while in-store pickup offers a middle ground for those who want to save time without paying delivery fees. Both options can make it easier to keep your kitchen stocked with nourishing staples and reduce the temptation to rely on takeout when the week gets hectic.