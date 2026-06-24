Want Easier Weeknight Dinners? Try These Tips From Baked By Melissa
The question of, “What are we having for dinner?” arises every day (without fail). Even if you’re someone who meal preps or maps menus out days in advance, the act of actually getting a nourishing meal in front of yourself and your family can still feel like a challenge. So how can we make this daily task easier?
We tapped Melissa Ben-Ishay—the co-founder of Baked by Melissa, mom, and recipe developer—for her realistic tips for making weeknight dinners feel less like a hassle. And hopefully more fun and nourishing along the way.
A formula for success
Two things that Ben-Ishay always prioritizes in her week are grocery delivery and keeping dinner simple.
For many families, grocery shopping can be one of the most time-consuming parts of getting dinner on the table, especially when busy work schedules, after-school activities, or young kids are involved. Grocery delivery can help eliminate an extra errand, while in-store pickup offers a middle ground for those who want to save time without paying delivery fees. Both options can make it easier to keep your kitchen stocked with nourishing staples and reduce the temptation to rely on takeout when the week gets hectic.
Once the groceries are handled, Ben-Ishay focuses on uncomplicated meals that don't require a lengthy ingredient list or hours in the kitchen.
"Most nights dinner is a protein and a veggie," she says. Her go-to meals include "quick steak or salmon cooked on a pan, steamed broccoli for my kids and leftover salad for us, and pasta or rice—often also leftover from earlier in the week."
She's also a fan of embracing shortcuts when time is tight. "When we really don't have the time, I make pizza on flour tortillas in the oven (so delicious) or order in," she says.
Another tip? Don't underestimate the value of a well-stocked freezer. Ben-Ishay recommends keeping "a few quick freezer dinners on hand" for those inevitable evenings when cooking simply isn't realistic.
Realistic weeknight dinner recipes to have on repeat
If you do like the structure of planning around a recipe, Ben-Ishay still has you covered. Her new cookbook, Come Eat, features 100 recipes that help make it easier to feed your family. Her favorites?
- Spatchcock chicken: “I know it sounds fancy, but it only takes 8 min to prep, and it’s so good,” says Ben-Ishay.
- Schnitzel: What’s better than crispy chicken? Ben-Ishay says that her husband makes a double or triple batch of Schnitzel at least every other week, and that they freeze the leftovers to have something on hand for a day when there’s zero time to cook.
- Steak tacos: Tacos can absolutely be a protein and produce-packed meal. “I literally make a steak and serve with mini flour tortillas and whatever veggies and cheese you have in your fridge,” Ben-Ishay says.
- Magic meat sauce: This sauce works well with your favorite pasta or spaghetti squash. All the veggies are blended together, creating a smooth red sauce that is kid-approved.
- Moo shu-inspired chicken: If you’re looking for a new go-to stir fry, this recipe has you covered. With juicy chicken, heaps of veggies, and a marinade made from pantry staples, it will quickly become a family favorite.
The takeaway
A lot of us think healthy eating has to be complicated or time-consuming. And Ben-Ishay is helping to break that mentality.
“Food in its most primitive form is meant to nourish. It's medicine,” she says. “Mealtime exists so you get your nourishment from food (and also so you can indulge in dessert after). Knowing that, I simply play a game with myself every time I open the fridge: "What can I make with what I see that is equally delicious and nutritious?" Follow along here for more recipes and practical meal prep tips from Ben-Ishay.