I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what to feed my family for dinner. One day, while I was brainstorming at work, I dreamed up this moo shu-inspired chicken. I thought I had ground chicken in the fridge, but when I got home, I realized I only had chicken breasts, so I improvised and cut them into small pieces-it turned into an even better dinner than I imagined. The finely chopped chicken was much juicier and absorbed so much flavor. Even though cutting it into small pieces is an extra step, it's totally worth it. You can eat it in a lettuce cup instead or over rice, as I have it here. Then take the leftovers to work the next day!