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This Moo Shu–Inspired Chicken Is A Go-To For Baked By Melissa
Image by Baked by Melissa
April 28, 2026
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I spend a lot of time trying to figure out what to feed my family for dinner. One day, while I was brainstorming at work, I dreamed up this moo shu-inspired chicken. I thought I had ground chicken in the fridge, but when I got home, I realized I only had chicken breasts, so I improvised and cut them into small pieces-it turned into an even better dinner than I imagined. The finely chopped chicken was much juicier and absorbed so much flavor. Even though cutting it into small pieces is an extra step, it's totally worth it. You can eat it in a lettuce cup instead or over rice, as I have it here. Then take the leftovers to work the next day!
Serves 4
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
- 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- 1 bunch scallions, trimmed
- 1 red bell pepper
- 11 baby bok choy
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ¾ tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 cup basmati rice
For the marinade
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon minced ginger
- 4 garlic cloves, grated
- Juice of 1 lemon (about
- 1½ tablespoons)
- 3 tablespoons tamari
- 3 tablespoons hoisin sauce
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
Method
- Cut the chicken into ½-inch cubes and place in a large bowl.
- Make the marinade: Whisk together the garlic powder, ginger, garlic, lemon juice, tamari, hoison, salt, and pepper in a small bowl and pour over the chicken. Stir to coat the chicken. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes while the chicken comes to room temperature.
- Meanwhile, prep your veggies. Cut the scallions into ¼-inch pieces, and finely chop the bell pepper and bok choy.
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over medium heat.
- Add the bell pepper, bok choy, and scallions to the pan and cook until slightly wilted, about 3 to 5 minutes. Season with the salt and pepper.
- Add the marinated chicken to the pan and cook for over medium heat, until slightly golden on the outside and fully cooked, 7 to 8 minutes.
- Whisk the cornstarch together with ¾ tablespoon water to make a slurry. This will thicken the sauce. Stir into the pan and cook for a few minutes, until the sauce thickens to your liking. Taste and adjust seasonings.
- Place the rice in a fine-mesh strainer and rinse until the water runs clear. Transfer to a pot with 1½ cups water. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil.
- Lower the heat to a simmer, cover the pot and cook until the water is absorbed, 12 minutes. Remove from the heat but keep the lid on to allow the rice to steam for 10 minutes. Fluff the rice with a fork.
- Spoon the chicken over the rice and serve immediately. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.
To make it gluten-free, make sure to use GF-certified hoisin sauce.
Excerpted from Come Eat: 100 Nourishing Recipes by Melissa Ben-Ishay. Reprinted with permission from Harper Influence. All rights reserved.Nutrition information per serving: 680 calories, 70 grams protein, 52 grams carbohydrates, 14 grams fat. Please note: Nutritional info is an estimate and may vary depending on ingredients used. Use it as a general guide, not a guarantee.