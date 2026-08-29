Think It's Just Aging? This Could Be An Early Sign Of Muscle Loss
Maybe carrying a full laundry basket feels harder than it used to, or you've started taking the stairs more slowly.
These changes are easy to dismiss as part of aging, but they can also offer clues about muscle health.
In a recent study of 326 older adults1, researchers found that some participants showed signs of muscle decline before meeting the criteria for a formal sarcopenia diagnosis.
About the study
Sarcopenia is the age-related loss of muscle strength and function, and it's linked to a higher risk of falls, fractures, and losing independence.
Researchers wanted to see how common sarcopenia risk was among older adults living in the community and in retirement homes, and whether nutrition was connected to muscle health.
The study included 326 adults ages 55 and older. About half lived in retirement homes, and about half lived in the community with concerns about their memory or thinking.
Most participants were women, the largest age group was 85 and older, and about half used a walker.
Researchers assessed muscle function using grip strength, measured with a handheld device, and walking speed, timed over a short distance. Participants also completed a questionnaire to screen for sarcopenia risk.
For nutrition, participants filled out a self-reported questionnaire, while a registered dietitian conducted a more detailed assessment that factored in weight change, dietary intake, and a physical exam.
The signs of muscle decline researchers found
Overall, 37% of participants screened positive for sarcopenia risk. More than half had low grip strength, and nearly two-thirds had slow walking speeds.
Using the full diagnostic criteria, 26.9% had probable sarcopenia, 5.5% had confirmed sarcopenia, and 4.3% had severe sarcopenia.
Retirement-home residents had significantly higher rates of sarcopenia risk, low grip strength, and slow walking speed than community-dwelling participants.
Walker use was also strongly linked to probable sarcopenia, while age on its own was not.
Nutrition was also associated with muscle health. Participants with greater nutrition risk, based on the dietitian's assessment, were more likely to have probable sarcopenia.
The simpler self-reported questionnaire did not show the same relationship, which may be because it asks more about eating habits than physical function.
Notably, nearly half of participants with slow walking speeds were not flagged as being at risk by the initial questionnaire.
This suggests that a quick screening tool may miss some changes in physical function.
Because everyone was measured at a single point in time, the study can't show that nutrition risk or walker use causes muscle loss. Most participants were women and many had memory concerns, so the numbers could look different in other groups.
Why your everyday strength matters
Sarcopenia is diagnosed using measures of muscle strength, muscle mass, and physical performance. But changes in physical function can appear before someone meets those clinical thresholds, which is why the early signs often show up in everyday activities first.
Your muscles help you get out of a chair, carry groceries, climb stairs, and move around confidently.
If these activities become noticeably harder or your usual walking pace slows, consider mentioning the change to your health care provider. These signs don't necessarily mean you have sarcopenia, but they can be useful to monitor.
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How to support your muscle health
- Get enough protein and overall nutrition: Build meals around protein and a varied, nutrient-dense diet. The study's nutrition findings reinforce the importance of adequate nutrition for maintaining muscle as we age. If you tend to save protein for dinner, adding a source at breakfast is an easy place to start.
- Make strength training part of your routine: Walking supports mobility, but muscles also need resistance. Regular resistance training, whether with weights, resistance bands, or bodyweight exercises, can help maintain the strength needed for everyday activities.
- Notice what feels harder: Carrying groceries, opening jars, or keeping up on a walk double as informal checks on strength and mobility, and changes are worth tracking over time.
The takeaway
Muscle decline can develop gradually, before it meets the criteria for sarcopenia.
Paying attention to changes in strength and mobility, while prioritizing protein and regular resistance training, can help support muscle health as you age.
If your grip feels weaker or your pace has slowed, treat that as a cue to add strength work now rather than waiting for a diagnosis.