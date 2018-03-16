3 Wellness Essentials This Integrative Medicine Doctor Can't Live Without

"I really try to keep it simple," she said. She tries to use no more than three to five products in her morning or evening routines and lets them work their magic. For treatments, she uses True Botanicals' vitamin C booster in the morning, and Marie Veronique's retinol serum in the evening. To moisturize, she'll use rosehip oil—both expensive and inexpensive. "I try a lot of different products, and like to have a mix of price points," she said. Dr. Lester uses Vapour Organic Beauty deodorant in vanilla lavender (the purple label) and said that switching to a natural deodorant is one of the most important steps for women.

As for her makeup routine, Dr. Lester's philosophy is to take good care of her skin so she can wear less. "RMS Beauty has the right color shades for my skin tone," she said. She wears W3LL People mascara, Cocokind's matcha stick under her eyes, and the beet stick as lip balm. Finally, if she wants to glam it up, she'll use RMS Beauty eye shadows.