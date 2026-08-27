Doing This Just A Few Times A Year Was Linked To Better Mental Health
Think about the last time a piece of art really got to you. Maybe you stopped in front of a painting at a museum, heard a song that brought back a specific memory, or watched a film that stayed with you long after it ended.
Those moments can feel fleeting, but they may have more going on beneath the surface. In one brain imaging study1, researchers watched how the brain responded when people looked at artwork that affected them emotionally.
Separately, researchers followed more than 2,000 older adults for about a decade to see how cultural activities related to mental health.
About the studies
The first study focused on what happens in the brain when art feels personally meaningful.
Participants viewed different artworks while inside a brain scanner and rated how emotionally moved they felt by each one. Researchers compared those ratings with activity in brain regions involved in self-reflection, personal memories, reward, and motivation.
Those systems shape how we experience pleasure, emotion, and our own inner thoughts.
The second study tracked cultural engagement2 and depression over time. It included 2,148 older adults who did not have depression at the start.
Researchers recorded how often participants visited museums, galleries, and exhibitions or attended the theater and cinema, then tracked their health for roughly 10 years.
When art really moves you, your brain responds
The brain didn't respond to every piece of art in exactly the same way. Activity in the regions involved in self-reflection stayed fairly steady until people encountered artwork they found especially moving. At that point, activity increased.
The reward-related region showed a more gradual pattern. The more emotionally moved someone felt, the more activity researchers saw in this part of the brain.
So there seems to be a difference between simply liking something and being genuinely moved by it, and that personal reaction may shape how art engages the brain.
The long-term research found an association with mental health, too.
Compared with people who didn't participate in cultural activities, those who did so every few months were 32% less likely to develop depression during the follow-up.
Participants who went monthly or more were 48% less likely to develop depression.
The researchers accounted for factors such as income, education, physical health, and social activity, so the relationship wasn't fully explained by those differences.
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Why this connection makes sense
Depression can affect the way people experience pleasure and motivation, and it can also involve repetitive negative thinking.
The brain regions involved in reward and self-reflection are connected to those processes, which gives researchers one possible explanation for the link between cultural engagement and mental health.
But there's an important distinction.
The brain imaging research did not look at depression, while the long-term study did not scan participants' brains. So these studies don't show that visiting a museum prevents depression or that art directly changes depression-related brain activity.
A review of research on art and psychological well-being3 has also found links between engaging with art and better psychological health across settings such as museums, schools, and healthcare environments.
Together, the evidence suggests creative and cultural experiences may be one piece of a broader approach to well-being, a field paying closer attention to how closely mental and physical health track together.
Making room for more art
You don't need to know anything about art history to get something out of it. For easy ways to make art part of your routine, alongside other daily habits that support brain health, consider these approaches:
- Follow what interests you: Choose the painting, exhibit, movie, or performance that genuinely catches your attention. You don't need to appreciate what everyone else considers important.
- Think beyond museums: Cultural engagement can include exhibitions, theater, and cinema, so there are plenty of ways to find something that fits your interests and schedule.
- Give yourself a moment: If something brings up a memory or emotion, pause and notice it rather than immediately moving on. That personal response is part of what researchers were interested in.
The takeaway
Regular cultural engagement was associated with a lower risk of developing depression, while brain imaging suggests that emotionally meaningful art activates reward and self-reflection systems.
It isn't proof of cause and effect, but it adds another reason to make space for experiences that genuinely move you.