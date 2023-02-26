This Derm’s Easy Hack Can Help You Prevent Hairline Thinning
It’s safe to say that hair loss is unavoidable for most people. While each person will experience it in different ways, it’s quite unlikely that your hair will look the same at age 75 as it did at 25, and that’s not a bad thing.
However, hair loss can cause emotional distress (which, sigh, can only cause more hair loss), so it’s fair if you want to encourage a fuller mane via various hair growth remedies. Below, find one underrated hack you may not have tried yet.
Does retinol work for hair growth, too?
You probably know retinol as the popular acne and wrinkle treatment dermatologists swear by, but did you know it can help prevent hair loss, too?
In this TikTok video, cosmetic dermatologist Noman Mohamed, M.D., applies a retinoid to his hairline and says it helps with thinning—and research backs up his claim.
Specifically, one in-vitro study1 shows promise for the use of retinol for hair growth when combined with another active ingredient called minoxidil (a common addition to many popular hair growth products on the market).
However, minoxidil can be quite irritating to the skin for some people, and retinol is also a common irritant for those with sensitive skin. This doesn’t mean it will trigger scalp troubles for everyone, but those with sensitive or reactive skin should proceed with caution and patch-test before you apply it to your entire hairline.
If you want to try something a bit gentler before opting for this method, consider adding rosemary oil to your hair care routine, as it’s been shown to be just as effective as 2% minoxidil2. Not sure how to use it correctly? This guide will help.
The takeaway.
Hair loss is unavoidable for most folks, but there are plenty of growth remedies out there, including retinol. Make sure to patch-test this ingredient on your hairline before going in full-force, especially if you have sensitive skin. For more hair growth tips, feel free to check out our full guide.
